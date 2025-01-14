How to access old Battle Passes in Marvel Rivals

Knowing how to access old Marvel Rivals Battle Passes will allow you to grind and unlock all the rewards tied to previous seasons. Here’s how to do it.

With new ranked rewards and the Midnight Features event added in Season 1, Marvel Rivals has a lot to offer to keep players busy – even more so for those who are planning to unlock everything in the latest Darkhold Battle Pass.

While these are welcome additions, some players may want to complete the previous Battle Pass instead. Perhaps they didn’t have time or joined the game a bit late — either way, it’s possible to do so, assuming they’ve bought the Luxury tier.

So, if you’re looking into grinding the old rewards in this new season, here’s how to access old Battle Passes in the game.

How to view old Battle Passes in Marvel Rivals

Old Battle Passes in Marvel Rivals is tucked under the Nexus icon, which you can find on the current season’s pass page. This can easily be missed if you’re unsure where to look, but you can follow the steps below to find it:

netease / dexerto Select the Nexus icon to access the old Battle Pass.

Launch Marvel Rivals. Head to the Play tab and select Battle Pass. Click the square Nexus icon on the upper right top side. Select a previous Battle Passes on the new page featuring Galacta.

On the same page, you’ll also be able to see the current season’s Battle Pass. So, whenever you want to swap your pass, whether to an old or new one, you just have to go back to this menu. All the passes are essentially displayed here, so you shouldn’t have a problem locating which one you want.

Can you purchase an old Battle Pass?

netease / marvel All the Battle Passes are displayed on this page.

No. You can’t purchase a Battle Pass from a season that has already ended.

Access to the old Battle Pass only applies to players who have bought the Luxury tier. If you somehow missed out or didn’t upgrade the free pass to this tier before the new season rolled out, then unfortunately, you will no longer be able to unlock the previous rewards.

Rest assured; however, those with the Luxury tier Battle Pass will be able to grind it at their own pace, as the rewards won’t go away no matter the season.

Do Chrono Tokens carry over?

Chrono Tokens, the currency to level up the Battle Pass, do not carry over to the new season. They will simply reset, so you’ll have to grind all the way again from the beginning. However, there is one exception. The only time Chrono Tokens wouldn’t be reset is if they were bought with Lattice or using real-life money.

All Battle Passes listed

We can expect more Battle Passes to arrive in the game as time progresses. Though as of now, they are all as follows:

Season 1 : Chronovium

: Chronovium Season 2: Darkhold

So, that sums up all you need to know about how to unlock rewards from an old Battle Pass in Marvel Rivals. As long as you have purchased the pass before, you won’t have to worry about losing access to it, as it will be permanently available.

While you’re here, check out how to get the Blood Shield Invisible Woman skin and freebies from Twitch Drops to add to your list of cosmetics.

