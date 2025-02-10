Genius Marvel Rivals trick makes Peni Parker ability “immortal”

One Marvel Rivals trick lets Peni Parker essentially set up an indestructible Spider Nest thanks to the help of the environment debris.

If there’s one thing that the Marvel Rivals community is really good at, it’s discovering new strategies for different heroes. From Loki getting a second life, Groot and Jeff the Land Shark making the ultimate kill box to many others, there are just so many ways you can win a fight with the right move.

Now, Peni Parker may not be at the top of the character tier list in the current season, but that doesn’t mean she’s completely not viable.

One player has revealed a simple trick that allows her spider nest to be immortal, making Peni even more annoying to deal with.

Peni Parker’s nest is indestructible thanks to environmental debris

Peni is a great Vanguard to counter melee and dive characters, thanks to her Spider Nest, which will swarm anyone with explosive spiders within an area. It’s excellent on paper, but the huge downside is that her Spider Nest can easily be destroyed most of the time if it’s not placed strategically.

Generally, you’d look for corners or spots hard for the enemy to shoot at. Though, as one player has shown in a clip on YouTube, it’s apparently possible to hide the Spider Nest underneath debris from the environment.

The clip demonstrated this in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda: Birnin T’Challa map. For this strat to work, you’ll need the help of a teammate, preferably someone with a decent fire rate like The Punisher to quickly destroy the pillars and some of the walls surrounding the main objective.

Once they have been destroyed, a large rock should fall in the middle of the map – this is exactly where you want to place the Spider Nest before it drops down.

After the rock successfully covers the nest, the latter cannot be damaged by primary fire or AoE ultimates such as Namor, Moon Knight, or Iron Man.

The process can take a while to set up, but it can help secure kills or at least distract and lure enemies into trying to destroy it.

To speed things up, just remember to hold down “B” on the PC or the right D-pad on the controller to check which parts of the environment you can break.