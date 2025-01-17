“Genius” Doctor Strange portal strategy blinds Marvel Rivals players with the sun

Doctor Strange mains in Marvel Rivals have found another creative use for the Vangaurd’s portals, one that allows them to harness the power of the sun to blind the other team.

The more time that players invest in Marvel Rivals, the more deadly strategies they come up with. Each character has a unique set of abilities, and the community loves nothing more than pushing them to the limit.

Doctor Strange‘s portal has been the focal point of many outside-the-box tactics, whether it’s teleporting the other team off the map or trapping them in places they can’t get out of. Now, sorcerers have figured out a new way to use the ability to gain an upper hand, without even walking through it.

Marvel Rivals portal trick blinds the enemy team

TikToker ‘Genshinimmpact1932’ shared a clip that made its way to Reddit, showing a situation where a Doctor Strange on the other team had placed one of his portals in the sun above the map. The result was a portal on the ground that blasted pure light into the eyes of their enemies.

This made it incredibly difficult for the opposition to see the action and essentially meant they were going into fights blind. The OP, in particular, suffered from the strategy, as they were playing as Hawkeye and couldn’t see where their targets were — only their health bars.

There’s no doubt that this is a unique use of the portals, and plenty of fans responded by praising the player’s creative thinking.

“Holy s**t that’s genius,” said one reply.

“I remember when they were still dropping people off maps from spawn,” said another. “Now they’re inventing flash bangs that last for 20 seconds and probably causing real-world eyesight damage.”

Others praised the portal ability itself, given how powerful it’s proven to be when used properly and just how many different ways it can be used.

“Gotta be one of the most versatile abilities ever made for a shooter. It’s just nuts how much you can do with it,” wrote another user.

As more seasons roll by and new characters join Marvel Rivals with different abilities, there’s no telling how many uses for Doctor Strange’s portal will be discovered.