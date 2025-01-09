Fortnite boss says Marvel Rivals is successful because of one simple thing

The founder and CEO of Epic Games, Tim Sweeney, responded to a question asking “what went right” with Marvel Rivals? The boss of the Fortnite publisher gave a simple answer: Fun.

Ever since Marvel Rivals was released, millions of players and dozens of well-known streamers have been flocking to the game to try out all the different heroes and everything it has to offer.

The hero shooter already had a strong debut with a massive player count – but what’s more impressive is that it didn’t take long for it to hit an incredible milestone of reaching 20 million players days after its launch.

While it’s a normal thing to see the number of players on a game dip after a while, NetEase’s free-to-play competitive shooter is still holding on strong, leading Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney to respond to its success.

Fortnite boss Tim Sweeney says Marvel Rivals is fun

When one X (formerly Twitter) user asked “what went so right” with Marvel Rivals, Sweeney replied in the comments to say “fun.” Although he’s yet to elaborate beyond this single-word reply, Sweeney clearly sees no signs of Marvel Rivals slowing down anytime soon due to its fun-factor.

Many others have similarly praised the game for being good at many different things at once, including hero design, map layouts, art direction, mechanics, and voice acting, among other aspects. “It’s a game made with love by people who had a vision and made it real,” explained one fan in response.

Another said that nostalgia is a huge part of what makes Marvel Rivals successful, as the game essentially allows players to play with the characters they grew up with.

Meanwhile, some players argued that fun is “subjective” and that success came from the IP and the devs who actively listen to the community.

Regardless, it’s clear that Marvel Rivals is in the spotlight as of now and is only getting bigger on the way to its mega-sized Season 1 update. Players and streamers have been singing their praises for the game, and it’ll be interesting to see how developers will maintain the game’s popularity.

