dokibird forced out of Twitch Marvel Rivals tournament after sudden rule change

Due to some sudden back-and-forth rule changes, dokibird has been forced to drop out of the Twitch Rivals event for Marvel Rivals along with several other streamers.

This event has been very difficult to organize for Twitch considering that the skill level of streamers drastically varies. Some of the biggest content creators on the platform are pro-level, making it difficult to create a balanced tournament.

Dokibird, meanwhile, hit top 30 in Marvel Rivals. She’s very, very good and put a lot of time into practicing ahead of the Twitch Rivals event. Her team had a number of high-level players on it, with her teammates worried the crew would end up violating the rules.

Article continues after ad

Despite asking Twitch staff beforehand and practicing with the team ahead of the event, their fears came true and Twitch barred doki’s team from competing. As a result, she dropped out so her team could make a new roster compliant with the rules and compete.

Article continues after ad

dokibird explains why she isn’t in Marvel Rivals Twitch Rivals

Doki explained the entire situation after she announced her departure, claiming that Twitch staff dropped the ball on the ruleset.

“I messaged staff multiple times and quadruple checked everything and was reassured that it was not the case and that these were just rumors, that my team is within the guidelines and that nothing will happen. Even before confirming my team officially, I asked if this was okay and was given the same reassurance,” doki explained.

Article continues after ad

However, with less than 24 hours’ notice, doki’s team got broken up.

“Being told with less than 24 hours that it was indeed happening just felt depressing since I felt like I did everything I could to avoid this exact situation.”

The streamer was offered a spot on other teams that needed a high-level player, but she declined.

“I was even given an option to join a random team that needed a high ranker to make up for it but I wanted to play with the team I made, with people I’m comfortable with. I just enjoy the game so much and as a content creator, it’s rare for me to be invited to these types of tournaments and to be able to compete at a high level since I’m not a pro but yet I have a high rank,” she explained.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Netease

Doki’s been lumped in with the pro category of players due to her rank, though she doesn’t feel she’s quite at the pro level. She feels as if she’d either be labeled a pro player and let her team down or be labeled a casual streamer and dominate. She’s in a tough middle ground.

Ultimately, she chose to bow out and let other people play, smaller streamers she felt could do a lot more with the prize money and exposure than she could. Additionally, she confirmed that Twitch compensated the streamers who were forced out due to rule changes.

Article continues after ad

Her team isn’t the only one affected by the sudden rule swap. Several large streamers were forced out of the competition to fit Twitch’s new rules that were made to try and make the tournament less about pros and more about casual streamers.

Bogur gave a quick explanation of the issue and recounted how Twitch made multiple rule changes in the lead-up to the event:

Article continues after ad

Valkyrae was outspoken in her criticism of the event, slamming it for being more of a pro tournament after she was having a hard time competing. Myth and several other streamers shared similar thoughts, which likely led to the sudden rule change.

Article continues after ad

dokibird isn’t the only one affected, either. Sykkuno, ml7, and Kayjii are just a few of the other streamers who were affected by the change, with Sykkuno being allowed back in by Twitch staff after calling them out directly.