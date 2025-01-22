Deadpool could be coming to Marvel Rivals & proof is hiding in plain sight

Marvel Rivals players are desperate for Deadpool to be added to the roster of characters, and they’re sure they’ve found a clear hint that he’s coming soon.

Although there are already plenty of characters to choose from in Marvel Rivals, most players have a laundry list of heroes and villains they’d love to see introduced. These range from well-known faces like Blade, to more obscure picks like The Hood and Paste-Pot-Pete.

Article continues after ad

Right at the top of that list for many is Deadpool, after a number of iconic comic runs and a box office-smashing trilogy of moves made Wade Wilson a household name. But while NetEase haven’t officially announced anything, players think there’s an in-game teaser hiding in plain sight.

Marvel Rivals players convinced Deadpool is coming

As pointed out by ‘Clawson98’ on Reddit, Wolverine already has a bundle full of cosmetics from the Deadpool & Wolverine movie released in 2024. It features a Spray that is one half of a love heart bearing Logan’s logo, which is clearly incomplete.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Combine that with the ‘I Don’t Play Nice’ Emote, where someone throws ‘LFG’ signs through a TVA portal, and fans are pretty adamant that Deadpool will be added to Marvel Rivals sooner rather than later.

“This is literally how I knew Deadpool was coming the first day I played the game,” said one reply, before another user added: “If it’s not, someone messed up.”

“It’s literally a spray version of the keychain that was sold with the movie. Yall do not need to bet on it, it’s guaranteed,” added another.

Article continues after ad

As mentioned, the devs have remained quiet about whether or not Deadpool will come at a later date. However, he was one of the many characters who leaked before the game launched in December 2024, so it does seem likely he’ll arrive one day.

We know that The Thing and Human Torch are coming during Season 1, but new characters are set to arrive every six weeks after that, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens in Season 2 and beyond.

Article continues after ad