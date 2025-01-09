Daredevil Easter egg spotted on new Marvel Rivals Season 1 map

The new set of Marvel Rivals Season 1 maps contain many references to unreleased characters and players have found a nod to Daredevil.

Although there are already plenty of playable heroes in Marvel Rivals, there are numerous nods and references to other characters that exist in the wider universe. With three brand-new maps arriving in the Season 1 update, there’s now even more Easter eggs to hunt down.

Players were already convinced that Wong would be coming at a later date after his portrait was found on the Sanctum Sanctorum. Now, after getting access to the new Midtown map, there’s a not-so-subtle reference to Matt Murdock’s Daredevil.

Season 1 Easter egg proves Daredevil exists in Marvel Rivals

A large billboard can seen overlooking the map advertising Nelson & Murdock, the law firm owned by Daredevil and his best friend Foggy Nelson, where Matt Murdock works when he’s not cleaning up the streets of Hell’s Kitchen.

It also uses the slogan “Fight the crime, fearlessly,” which is a reference to Daredevil’s nickname: The Man Without Fear. It’s also the name of one of the most popular Daredevil storylines. Written by Frank Miller, this five-issue arc explores Daredevil’s backstory and childhood.

This Easter egg doesn’t necessarily mean that Daredevil will arrive as a new character in the future, it’s possible that it’s simply meant as a nod to the wider Marvel universe. After all, the Nelson & Murdock office is traditionally found in New York City, where the Midtown map is also set.

However, there were still plenty of players who hoped that the reference meant that Murdock would join the roster in the future.

“My boy’s arrival in Marvel Rivals is approaching,” said one eager player on X.

“WAIT Nelson & Murdock exist in Rivals omg?? Here’s how we finally get Daredevil in the game,” posted another.

Although nothing has been officially confirmed, it’s also worth keeping in mind that Daredevil was one of the many characters that leaked before Marvel Rivals launched. He was discovered in the game files, alongside the likes of Mister Fantastic and Cloak & Dagger, who all arrived eventually.

There’s already been plenty of leaks and rumors that Ultron and Blade could come in Season 2, so we’ll have to wait and see if Daredevil joins the fight as well.