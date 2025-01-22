All leaked & upcoming hero skins for Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals may have just come out, but it frequently gets new skins. Everything from films to comics and original ideas have shown up in Marvel Rivals, giving players a reason to grind for some new cosmetics.

And, while we don’t know what the Season 2 Battle Pass will offer just yet in terms of skins, we do have a few leaks and posts that show what skins we can expect from updates in the near future.

Article continues after ad

Here’s every leaked and upcoming skin for Marvel Rivals.

Every leaked skin coming to Marvel Rivals

With the Spring Festival event being revealed on January 21, most of the leaked skins that were under wraps have been brought into the wild.

The Spring Festival is bringing in some all-new skins for Star-Lord, Black Widow, and Iron Fist that are coming with the January 22 patch, all of which won’t be live until the patch goes up.

NetEase Games

These three skins are centered around the Clash of Dancing Lions game mode, giving each of them a new look for when they hit the field and play ball.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With the release of these skins, leaks in terms of what’s present in the game files are a bit slim. However, there are some clues if you look at the game itself:

NetEase Games

The gallery card players get by completing 4 out of 5 Midnight Features challenges as part of the Season 1 event reveals a few new skins.

A Black Panther skin can be seen on the left, with Psylocke and Winter Soldier being pictured front and center. These skins don’t yet have a release date and haven’t been officially acknowledged by the devs, but they’re likely to be coming in the near future.

Article continues after ad

Captain America is also set to get a costume based on his appearance in Infinity War, one that may be a part of the event that’ll give players a free skin in-game if they go and see the new Captain America movie.

There are, however, some leaked skin lines as well that give us an idea of what’s coming in the future.

Article continues after ad

Leaked file names indicate new Marvel Rivals skins

A series of leaks have revealed upcoming skin lines. While we don’t know what these skins look like, we know what their theme will be.

Article continues after ad

First up, Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman are set to get skins for their 60th wedding anniversary. Cute!

Marvel Comics

Or, at least, it’s cute until you read up on the context behind Mister Fantastic’s The Maker skin and realize that, in many universes, their marriage didn’t go so well.

One of them even turns Sue into an interdimensional threat. Considering that The Maker is already in the game, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see her appearance as Kang eventually as well, although there’s no indication the devs are planning to explore the darker side of their relationship just yet.

Article continues after ad

Other leaks have confirmed a skin line named “Gothic Recursion”, as well as one named “Hellfire Gala”, the latter of which has its own comic book origins devs can pull from.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Comics

The Hellfire Gala is all about fashion, so it’s safe to imagine that we’ll be getting several skins with these theme as the devs have literal dozens of looks to choose from – or perhaps their own to create.

From characters who are already in the game like Storm and Magik to leaked heroes like Cyclops, Jean Grey and Emma Frost, the devs have a lot of material to pull from both now and in the future. Bet on seeing Hellfire Gala skins if these leaks come to fruition.

Article continues after ad

That’s all we know about leaked Marvel Rivals skins for now, but we’ll be sure to update as dataminers find new skins in the game files.