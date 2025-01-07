All free Marvel Rivals skins & how to get them

Marvel Rivals has an in-game store full of skins you can purchase, but there are also plenty of free costumes to unlock if you know where to look.

Just like Overwatch and other online shooters, Marvel Rivals is completely free to play, making money from in-game purchases rather than charging an entry fee. With this in mind, if you want most of the Battle Pass rewards or colorful costumes for your favorite characters, you usually have to pay for the privilege.

However, there is also a selection of skins that are available at no extra cost. So, here’s a breakdown of every free skin and how to get them.

Free Marvel Rivals skins (January 2025)

Character Skin How to get Expires Hela Empress of the Cosmos Season 0 Battle Pass January 10, 2025 Iron Man Armor Model 42 Redeem code: nwarh4k3xqy March 5, 2025 Jeff the Land Shark Cuddly Fuzzlefin Winter Celebration event January 9, 2025 Moon Knight Golden Moonlight Reach Gold in Competitive mode (Season 0) January 10, 2025 Peni Parker Ven#m PlayStation Plus exclusive reward January 10, 2025 Spider-Man Scarlet Spider Free PlayStation Store download Never Star-Lord Jovial Star Earn 200 Heroic Achievement points Never Storm Ivory Breeze Earn 200 Heroic Acheivment points Never















Although it’s not available at the time of writing, you can also get the free Will of Galacta skin for Hela through Twitch Drops once Season 1 starts on January 10.

How to free skins in Marvel Rivals

There are plenty of different ways to get free skins in Marvel Rivals, but the two most common are from the Battle Pass or Heroic Achievements. Each new Battle Pass, including the Season 1 pass dropping on January 10, features some free costumes that are even available to those who don’t buy the premium version.

Meanwhile, you can also get free Storm and Star-Lord skins by earning Heroic Achievement points for completing specific challenges. However, these don’t rotate, so once you’ve unlocked both, there are no more to get.

Here’s a full list of all the different ways you can get costumes without spending money:

Free Battle Pass rewards

Heroic Achievements

In-game events

Competitive rewards

Codes

Free downloads from PlayStation or Xbox store

Twitch Drops

Expired skins

Character Skin How to get Expired Magneto Will of Galacta Twitch Drop December 21, 2024 Venom Cyan Clash Beta reward August 5, 2024 Scarlet Witch Moonlit Witch Alpha reward May 20, 2024

Although many of the free skins in Marvel Rivals are permanently available, others expire once they’ve been live for a certain length of time. So far, three have been and gone, including the Twitch Drop Magneto skin and the rewards from closed alpha and beta.

The Season 1 update is due to arrive on January 10, at which point many of the current free skins, including the Competitive rewards will also expire.

We’ll be keeping this page updated with all the latest free costumes up for grabs in Marvel Rivals, so be sure to check back regularly to keep your characters looking their best.

