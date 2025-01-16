Adding Daredevil to Marvel Rivals will solve two problem characters

Daredevil is one of the more popular characters players want to see in Marvel Rivals with good reason, given all of the hype around the show Daredevil: Born Again and the original Netflix series.

That desire goes beyond the love for the MCU Daredevil, however, as the character, in general, will make for a great solution to problems made by two of the game’s launch characters.

Among all of the leaked Marvel Rivals characters so far, Daredevil has sadly not been revealed just yet. On the other hand, developer NetEase Games could follow up on its reputation for following feedback to eventually add Matt Murdock to the roster if fans make a big enough demand.

Daredevil would be amazing alternative to Spider-Man

NetEase Games/Marvel Comics Peter Parker can be fun to use for Spider-Man fans, but currently isn’t very competitive without a buff

Marvel Rivals currently has a big problem with Spider-Man that leaves him in need of a buff, and Daredevil has the makings of a Duelist character that has the benefits of using the wall-crawler without his weaknesses, thanks to some similar abilities.

The fun of using Spider-Man lies in his super-quick movement speed via web-swinging, but he is held back by his kit being tied to a certain ability mechanic, lowering his attack damage without it. Thanks to Daredevil’s billy club that doubles as a grappling hook, along with his peak physical fitness, Murdock has the potential to traverse Marvel Rivals maps just as quickly.

Unlike Spidey, Daredevil is also skilled in martial arts and has a ferocity that doesn’t make him afraid to use them, leaving him as an intense, up-close, and personal-type brawler.

If you were worried about the absence of Peter Parker’s passive Spider-Sense ability, warning him of nearby enemies within an eight-meter radius, Daredevil would have that covered as well through his sonar abilities.

Being constantly aware of his surroundings via heightened senses due to this blindness, Daredevil can easily intercept most dangers Spider-Sense can in Marvel lore. In Rivals, this can work just as well compared to Spider-Man, if not better in the event NetEase decides to adopt his more aggressive attitude that would make you scarier to get close to.

Perfect Iron Fist counter

NetEase Games/Marvel Comics

Iron Fist is one of the most annoying characters in the current Marvel Rivals meta that Daredevil would make a fantastic counter to. While Iron Fist is capable of stealth-diving through his wall-running & air attacks, quickly shredding health, and even tank-like healing abilities, Matt Murdock has the skills in Marvel lore to counter them all.

Through Daredevil’s aforementioned sonar ability that can work from great distances, he would be great for detecting when Iron Fist is running up above waiting to dive in.

Going back to his fighting skills, as one player pointed out, Daredevil is one of the best martial artists in Marvel. What’s more, his training is based around being a part of The Chaste and fighting The Hand, just like the original Iron Fist who’s not the one featured in Rivals (Lin Lie instead of Danny Rand).

With all of that, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen is left with fantastic traversal abilities and the moveset to quickly and effectively shred through large amounts of health in his own right, making for one of the best DPS Duelist Characters Marvel Rivals has.

Characters like Blade are being speculated to come to the game next, followed by alternative leaked characters coming in Season 2 first. Nevertheless, it’s never too early to get the word out that Daredevil is the Marvel Rivals character that should be added to the top of their list.