We’re finally getting a live-action Magic: The Gathering cinematic universe

Hasbro is bringing the iconic Magic: The Gathering TCG to screens by partnering with Universal Studios and Legendary Entertainment for a live-action cinematic universe.

Since its launch all the way back in 1993, Magic: The Gathering has held its place as the godfather of trading card games. Pitting Planeswalkers against one another in sorcerous duels, the game has garnered global popularity in its 32-year span.

In that time, MTG has delivered a plethora of characters, stories, and settings. All of which interlink through an expansive multiverse of different realms known as Planes. With that kind of broad IP, it’s a wonder we haven’t seen more on-screen adaptations of the hobby.

Well, fans can cease that wonder because Hasbro has announced a partnership with Universal Studios and Legendary Entertainment to kick off the long-awaited MTG cinematic universe. We’d call it the MCU, but that one’s taken.

Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering has a broad range of settings, from the cuddly Bloomburrow to the horrifying Duskmourn.

Magic: The Gathering’s cinematic universe is helmed by studio behind The Dark Knight

For a long time, Hasbro has expressed a desire to bring more of its properties to screens and Legendary Entertainment is certainly a solid choice to get the job done. The studio is responsible for a run of successful IP-based projects, including Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, the Dune movies and spinoff, and the recent Godzilla and King Kong franchise.

Initially broken by The Hollywood Reporter, a press release regarding the new partnership saw Legendary’s head of worldwide production Mary Parent express high hopes for the MTG cinematic universe. Hasbro itself estimates the venture to be a potential billion-dollar franchise.

“We pride ourselves on being thoughtful caretakers of singular, beloved IP, and no property better fits that description than ‘Magic The Gathering,’” Parent said. “Alongside the fantastic Hasbro team, we look forward to creating a multimedia universe that thrills longstanding fans and creates a broad wave of new ones.”

The press release also acknowledged the animated adaptation of MTG currently in the works at Netflix. It appears this new live-action cinematic universe will be entirely separate from the animated MTG project but will not result in its cancellation.

As for the live-action franchise, Legendary appears to be taking a leaf out of Dune’s book by prioritizing a film to kick things off before transitioning to a TV series. As for what stories or settings will be the focal point of MTG’s cinematic universe have yet to be revealed.

We’ll be sure to keep readers updated with new details as they emerge. If you’re looking to try out the TCG before this MTG cinematic universe launches, check out the newest set: Aetherdrift