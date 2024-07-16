Grand Larceny is a powerful, hugely enjoyable Commander pre-con deck from MTG’s Outlaws of Thunder Junction set, and Prime Day is the perfect time to get your hands on it.

The Wild West plane of Thunder Junction brought all manner of bandits and buckaroos together in search of gold and glory, and this deck is headed up by Gonti, one of MTG’s most accomplished criminals.

While it might not reach the cEDH infinite-combo heights of Quick Draw, Grand Larceny is by far the most fun Thunder Junction deck for regular Commander players to pick up. This pre-con revolves around stealing opponents’ cards right out from their deck, discounting the cost of playing spells you don’t own.

At 26% off, this is incredibly close to the lowest price Amazon has ever offered for this Commander deck. Just like Gonti, you’d be wise to make good use of this discount and check out this highly entertaining Commander deck during Prime Day.

WotC

Sultai colors have had some real love in Commander pre-cons, with Universes Beyond Fallout’s Mutant Menace deck packing huge power and a brand-new way to use mill. Grand Larceny continues this trend, utilizing spell-snatching to great effect.

Gonti, Canny Acquisitor is the engine that this deck spins around, cutting down the cost of playing opponents’ cards while also facilitating that theft in the first place. Gonti rewards aggressive play by allowing you to cast spells from opponents’ libraries whenever you deal damage to them, building up your board and pushing for the win.

Ahead of the hotly-anticipated release of Bloomburrow, Prime Day is a great time to look back at 2024’s best MTG sets and pick up some overlooked gems like Grand Larceny.

