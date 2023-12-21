Save 27% on this powerful MTG Commander deck in last-minute holiday sale

The Cabaretti absolutely know how to party in MTG, and you can get in on the fun now that their Commander deck is on sale.

Cabaretti Cacophany is one of the best Commander decks to come out of MTG’s trip to the deadly, glitzy world of New Capenna. With demonic crime families warring over the city’s scraps, New Capenna is one of the most original worlds to come out of Magic in quite some time.

While some of Streets of New Capenna’s design decisions failed to land, Cabaretti Cacophany steers clear of the set’s missteps and provides a deck that can really pack a punch, generating tokens and buffing your creatures to impressive new heights.

Cabaretti Cacophany is on sale right now, with a whopping 27% discount from the total price. This is a significant saving on the Commander deck, and will certainly help out anyone looking for a last-minute present for a TCG fan.

WOTC

If you really want this deck to sing, consider swapping out the default Commander for a copy of Jetmir, Master of Revels. The Cabaretti’s head honcho can really kick this deck into high gear, turning your creature tokens into game-ending threats with surprising ease.

Whatever route you decide to go down, Cabaretti Cacophany is fun, powerful, and playable right out of the box, and will make an excellent gift to introduce someone to the world of MTG this holiday season.

