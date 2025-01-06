Rare Magic: The Gathering first edition set can be yours for over two million dollars

A collection of incredibly rare and valuable Magic: The Gathering cards is up for auction, and they can all be yours, assuming you have a few million dollars to spare.

Magic: The Gathering’s Alpha set has produced some of the most valuable trading cards in existence, most notably the Black Lotus, which often commands ridiculous prices when one comes for sale. A high-grade Black Lotus has sold for millions on its own, thanks to its rarity and history.

One of the biggest Magic: The Gathering auctions of all time has been put on eBay by thelotusvale. However, these aren’t just your regular cards, as they are a set of art proofs of first edition cards with unique drawings created by some of Magic’s original illustrators.

Wizards of the Coast/Christopher Rush

A Magic: The Gathering art proof set is up for auction

Art proof cards are notable in that they don’t have the standard backs of most Magic: The Gathering cards, making them ineligible in official events. These are usually given to artists who work on the cards, giving them a rare item to auction off or keep.

The million-dollar auction consists of artist proofs for Magic: The Gathering oldest sets. Not only are the cards signed, but with a few exceptions, the backs have different artwork created by their illustrator.

One exception is the cards created by the late artist Quinton Hoover, who passed away in 2013. The art proofs for Quinton’s cards were done by illustrators who knew him personally, making them a fitting tribute to one of the original visionaries of the Magic: The Gathering world.

Naturally, the Black Lotus is here, though it has a signed back and lacks an illustration. Instead, there’s a Blacker Lotus (a parody card from the Unglued set) art proof with a sketch done by Christopher Rush on the back.

Assembling such an incredible and unique collection of Magic: The Gathering cards must have been a herculean task, and the price point isn’t as outlandish as it seems.

He’s probably heard about the set already, but someone should get Post Malone on the phone, considering he spent millions on The One Ring card. This unique set would be right up his alley.