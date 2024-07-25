One of MTG’s deadliest Assassin cards triples in price

MTG Universes Beyond: Assassin’s Creed has completed Magic: The Gathering’s revitalization of the Assassin Creature type, with many Assassin Creatures – like Virtus the Veiled – spiking significantly in price.

2024’s Magic releases have done significant work in bringing Assassin Creatures out of obscurity. Murders at Karlov Manor brought a great new Commander to the table in Etrata, Deadly Fugitive.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction provided significant support for the archetype through its inclusion in the Outlaw group, paving the way for more reliable support in future sets.

Universes Beyond: Assassin’s Creed is more support than even dedicated fans of the Creature type could have hoped for, with a huge variety of new Assassin cards based on fan-favorite characters from Ubisoft’s storied franchise.

Multiple cards from Universes Beyond: Assassin’s Creed have spiked in price following the set’s release, but the price of many Assassins outside of the set is on the rise too.

Virtus the Veiled is the most recent Assassin card to receive a huge price spike in MTG, more than tripling in price since the start of July. Where this card could once be found at $6, it is currently fetching a market price of $20.24 at TCGplayer.

WotC

This Assassin Creature can be cast for 2B, which is fairly expensive for a 1/1 Creature. However, Virtus’ killer combination of abilities makes its price – both in money and mana – make total sense.

Virtus comes equipped with Deathtouch, meaning that any damage it deals to an opponent’s Creature is lethal. While blocking a Creature with Deathtouch is always a risky proposition, if you don’t block Virtus and its damage gets through, the player dealt damage will lose half their life total, rounded up.

Universes Beyond: Assassin’s Creed is making extremely dangerous Assassin combos possible, and Virtus is the latest combo piece to see widespread use in Assassin decks.

Altaïr Ibn-La’Ahad can make particularly good use of this card, negating the drawback of Virtus’ low stats and lack of survivability by bringing the card back again and again, ready to throw at opponents with abandon.