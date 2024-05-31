MTG’s Pinnacle Monk brings type-flipping back to Modern 

Dual-faced cards are remarkably popular among MTG fans, with fun, flashy mechanics like Meld often taking the spotlight in any given set. Modern Horizons 3 features transforming flip-walkers, with the goal being to convert the Creature from its regular side over to its more powerful Planeswalker form.

Pinnacle Monk is a different style of dual-faced card for Modern Horizons 3, offering players the choice between whether to cast the card as a Creature or as the Land Mystic Peak.

WotC

PInnacle Monk joins the ranks of many of MTG’s martial artists, packing the classic Jeskai ability Prowess. Thanks to Prowess, whenever an Instant or Sorcery is cast by Pinnacle Monk’s controller, Pinnacle Monk gets a +1/+1 boost until the end of the turn.

By stacking up multiple spells in the same turn, initially weak-seeming Prowess Creatures can quickly overrun an opponent’s board.

Pinnacle Monk’s cost of 3RR would be exorbitant if it weren’t for the Creature’s second effect, which returns an Instant or Sorcery from the grave to its owner’s hand. By fetching back an optimal spellsinging option and facilitating its own Prowess trigger, Pinnacle Monks comes packing some real power.

A hard-hitting Prowess Creature isn’t all this card has to offer. 5 mana can be a lot to pay in the early game, and setting up Land is often the priority. In these cases, saying the card’s alternate side: Mystic Peak can be preferable.

Mystic Peak is a Land that taps for one red mana, and usually enters the battlefield tapped. If 3 life is paid, this rule is bypassed, and Mystic Peak comes in untapped and ready to start producing mana right away.

By offering the choice between Creature and Land, Pinnacle Monk can add some much-needed flexibility to an opening hand, and keeps its controller’s options open throughout the whole game.