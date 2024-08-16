MTG’s new Secret Lair unleashes D&D’s nastiest monster

It’s not just Baldur’s Gate 3’s heroes who are featuring in the new Magic: The Gathering x D&D Secret Lair drops, as one of the most feared enemies in the tabletop RPG is getting several cards focused on its unique attacks.

There is no better crossover fit than D&D and MTG, which is helped by them being owned by the same company. This has resulted in legendary heroes like Drizzt and Elminster appearing in the card game, as well as iconic villains and powerful monsters like Bulettes and Mind Flayers.

Beholders have already appeared in Magic: The Gathering, but they’ll star in the Death is in the Eyes of the Beholder II Secret Lair drop. Fans on the MagicTCG Reddit are excited to see existing cards reskinned to match Beholder powers.

“This is the kind of Secret Lair I want to see,” one user wrote, “All of these are flavorful, have great artwork, are playable, and all fit inside of one Commander Deck.”

Not only is Karazakir, the Eye Tyrant featured, but Snuff Out, Defile, Oubliette, Fling, and Fire Covenant appear, rebranded as Beholder’s Death Ray, Beholder’s Enervation Ray, Beholder’s Paralyzing Ray, Beholder’s Telekinetic Ray, and Beholder’s Disintegration Ray.

Unlucky D&D players have been caught on the wrong side of these powers, which is reflected in the card text, as one fan pointed out: “Wow, they really nailed the flavor/gameplay with those saving throw flavor texts.”

Despite being a D&D-themed product featuring Baldur’s Gate 3 characters, some still want the Secret Lair to focus on heroes & villains from the video game rather than the tabletop RPG. “These are cool,” one user wrote, “But I was hoping we’d get more reprints of the other characters from BG rather than… 10 different beholder arts. Maybe there’s more to come, but still.”

The D&D Secret Lairs do feature two Baldur’s Gate 3 characters, with Astarion and Karlach appearing on cards, though the rest of the Origin characters are notably missing. Unsurprisingly, fans wanted to see Shadowheart, Gale, Wyll, and Lae’zel be part of it as well.

There are two Beholder-themed Secret Lairs in the new MTG x D&D crossover, which means players have a ton of options for using the feared Eye Tyrants as the focus of a gimmick Commander deck, filled with powerful removal effects that mimic just how destructive these beasts can be in the tabletop RPG.