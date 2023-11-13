MTG Warhammer decks back on sale at Amazon in Black Friday restock

Serve the Imperium or sow Chaos among the stars with this Warhammer 40K MTG bundle on sale right now.

MTG and Warhammer have proven to be a perfect franchise match. Rather than being a simple crossover cash-in, care and excellent mechanical design went into the Warhammer 40K Commander decks. The decks’ warm reception among fans arguably paved the road for Magic’s further Universes Beyond successes in Doctor Who and Tales of Middle Earth.

Following their release in October 2022, the Warhammer 40K Commander decks have been increasingly difficult to locate for MTG players. But now, Amazon is offering all the decks in a bundle at a reduced sales price, just in time for Black Friday.

The Universes Beyond: 40K deck bundle can be found at Amazon for $219.95, 20% less than its standard price point of $275. Picking the bundle up now will save you a whopping $55.05, effectively the price of a whole deck by itself.

While not the lowest price that Amazon has ever offered the Warhammer 40k Commander deck bundle at, this is still a significant saving on a highly sought-after MTG product, just in time for the holidays.

The MTG Universes Beyond: Warhammer 40K Commander decks offer a glimpse into the unforgettable, dark sci-fi future of the 41st millennium. In running these Commander decks, you’ll take charge of some of Warhammer 40K’s most famous factions, from the Imperium of Man to the Necron scourge.

These decks are powerful and playable right out of the box, but they also offer excellent options to add to players’ existing Commander decks, including sought-after Artifact support and game-changing token creators.

One downside of the Warhammer 40k Commander decks being such good value – coming packed with Warhammer-themed alt art and powerful new cards – is that they’re harder to get your hands on than most MTG sets. But thanks to these Amazon deals just before Black Friday, you’ll be able to pick them up for yourself or the TCG player in your life.

