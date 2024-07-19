MTG Bloomburrow Red commander lets you cast extra cards or burn the whole table down 

Magic: The Gathering’s Bloomburrow set is full of as much danger as delight, but this unique Dragon is the most titanic threat facing the woodland critters.

Dragonhawk, Fate’s Tempest is an excellent addition to Bloomburrow’s big-mana red payoffs. Both red and green offer incentives to spend as much mana as possible on each turn, and this card rewards you with impulse draw and targeted burn for doing just that.

This Legendary bird Dragon Creature costs 3RR to cast and enters the field as an imposing 5/5 with Flying.

WotC

When this Creature enters the battlefield or attacks, you exile the top X cards of your library. The value of X is equal to the number of Creatures you control with power 4 or greater, incentivizing building a deck full of expensive heavy hitters.

When Dragonhawk, Fate’s Tempest exiles these cards, you may play them until the next end step. Red mana has access to many powerful impulse draw abilities like this, but having it repeatable and attached to a Creature makes this effect viable in a wide variety of formats.

Additionally, even if you don’t have the mana remaining to cast the cards Dragonhawk exiles – or have no use for them on the current turn, this card will still use the exile effect to your advantage.

For every card exiled by Dragonhawk, Fate’s Tempest’s effect that is still exiled in the end step, this card deals 2 burn damage to each opponent.

By offering the choice of additional cards to play each turn and an optional helping of burn damage, this card is sure to find a home in Commander decks utilizing red mana, as well as Gruul decks in Bloomburrow’s draft environment.

Dragonhawk, Fate’s Tempest is not only a great red-mana card in its own right, but an intriguing look ahead at what the next year of Magic releases has in store.

Following the conclusion of Kellan’s adventures through the Omenpaths, the next point of focus for MTG’s story is Dragonstorm. This year-long arc will culminate in a return to the plane of Tarkir to see just what the Dragonlords have in store for MTG’s more connected multiverse.

The Dragonhawk is the first major draconic influence to appear in the Dragonstorm arc, but there are surely more to come just beyond the horizon.

Will Duskmourn’s haunted house have space for a horde of dragons on top of its other terrifying denizens? MTG players will be able to find out when the Duskmourn set launches on September 27, and check out Bloomburrow’s August 2 release in the meantime.