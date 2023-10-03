MTG Universes Beyond: Doctor Who features 200 new cards, is ‘like its own mini-set’ 

MTG Universe Beyond continues to expand into famous franchises, and its Doctor Who-themed excursion might just be the most fleshed-out to date.

There’s no question that Universes Beyond is swiftly becoming a key component of Magic: The Gathering’s yearly releases. The overwhelming popularity and warm reception that Tales from Middle Earth was met by have all but guaranteed Universe Beyond’s place in MTG’s future. And speaking of the future, past, and everything in between, Universes Beyond: Doctor Who will see a massive step-up in terms of original card design.

With the exception of Tales from Middle Earth, prior Universes Beyond sets have mostly stuck to a small number of new card designs. Even the well-received Warhammer 40K Commander decks featured mostly reprints – but with exceptional new Warhammer-styled art to soften the blow. But Universes Beyond: Doctor Who will set a new standard for these MTG Commander products.

MTG Universes Beyond: Doctor Who brings dozens of new card designs to the table

BBC/WOTC

Out of the 100 cards featured in each MTG Doctor Who Commander deck, 50 will be completely new cards designed just for this set. For fans worried that the other half of each deck might feel out of place, it has been revealed that even the set’s reprints will feature new art in keeping with the world of Doctor Who.

As confirmed by the set’s lead designer Gavin Verhey during a recent press briefing, the total number of new cards in this set is 200, a truly mind-boggling amount compared to Commander products of the past. This amount in fact rivals some of the smaller sets from Magic’s past, and the Doctor Who Commander Decks can be thought of as their own mini-set in this sense.

It can be hoped that future MTG Commander products – Universes Beyond or not – will see a similar amount of focus given to new card design. With Commander sitting pretty as MTG’s most popular in-person format, and the prices of products increasing all the time, it would help prospective pre-con players immensely to know they’re getting their money’s worth when investing in a new deck.

