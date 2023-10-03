MTG Universes Beyond: Doctor Who Decks and Mechanics 

Fend off your foes and soar towards adventure with the best Commander options across all of time and space.

Universes Beyond: Doctor Who is one of Magic: The Gathering’s most hotly anticipated crossovers to date. MTG has tackled several beloved properties – most recently The Lord of the Rings – but there’s something about Doctor Who that inspires unrivaled passion in its fans.

With four varied and exciting Commander Decks launching all at once, you’ll want to know how each of them operates and which parts of Doctor Who history they cover. We’ll help you out and give you the rundown on each of the MTG Universes Beyond: Doctor Who Commander decks.

Blast from the Past

BBC/WOTC

The MTG Universes Beyond: Doctor Who Blast from the Past deck focuses primarily on Historic cards, with many options and synergies available for Artifacts, Sagas, and Legendary cards. Many Doctor cards in this set come with payoffs for casting Historic spells, fetching your best cards and doubling up on their most explosive effects.

Blast from the Past contains the largest number of individual Doctors and Companions through its focus on the whole of the Classic era of the show. With Blue, Green, and White as its colors, this deck can generate a huge amount of advantage and control the game’s tempo with ease.

With so many Doctor and Companion pairings on offer, Blast from the Past makes for an endlessly customizable Commander deck, with a different Commander pairing being possible each and every time you play.

Timey Wimey

BBC/WOTC

Focusing on the beginning of the Revival Era of the show, Timey Wimey is an MTG Doctor Who deck that will likely have immense popularity. The Ninth, Tenth, and Eleventh Doctors are all represented here, along with fan-favorite companions like Donna Noble and Amy Pond.

Timey Wimey’s main concept is Time Counters, focusing heavily on the time travel at the heart – or hearts – of the show. By placing and removing Time Counters, this deck can put a new spin on existing mechanics like Suspend and Vanishing.

Time Wimey will allow players to really live the Time Lord fantasy, drawing in cards from MTG’s past and future to slow their opponents to a crawl and speed their own way to victory.

Paradox Power

BBC/WOTC

MTG Universes Beyond: Doctor Who’s Paradox Power deck showcases the most recent years of the Doctor’s adventures. With cards based on the Twelfth and Thirteenth Doctor’s regenerations, Paradox Power brings some mind-bending and universe-shaking adventures to life.

Paradox is the mechanic that this deck revolves around, and it’s an offbeat but exceptionally useful ability. Paradox grants you bonuses when cards are cast from anywhere but the hand, for example from exile, the graveyard, or the command zone. With Paradox you’ll be constantly looking for ways to get your cards out of play, only to bring them back in to devastating effect.

Paradox Power gives you the potential to overwhelm your opponents with unorthodox plays, giving them just a hint of what you’re about to do before the true power of your plays hits the battlefield.

Masters of Evil

BBC/WOTC

Masters of Evil draws on the Doctor’s greatest foes from across their long career of universe-saving. Larger-scope villains like Davros and The Master have a host of terrifying abilities, many of which generate hordes of tokens representing individual monsters like Cybermen and Daleks en masse.

Don’t think that the Doctor is the only one who will have Sagas in Universes Beyond: Doctor Who. Masters of Evil’s villains have Sagas all their own, representing some of their greatest peaks and the Doctor’s darkest hours.

Masters of Evil’s core mechanic is the Villainous Choice. Whenever you force an opponent to make a Villainous Choice, you put them between a rock and a hard place. Either something good happens to you, or something bad happens to them! For example, Missy’s Villainous Choice has you either drawing a card or burning each of your opponents based on your total number of Artifact Creatures.

