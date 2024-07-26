MTG tops unexpected Miku collab with surprise Monty Python crossover

2024 continues the streak of debuting incredibly unexpected crossovers for Magic: The Gathering’s Secret Lair series, as multiple Monty Python and the Holy Grail sets have been announced.

Featuring iconic moments, lines, and characters from the Python classic, this two-part Secret Lair release contains a handful of reprints that MTG players will be happy to pick up.

While this MTG announcement is a surprise, it isn’t totally without precedent. The Princess Bride Secret Lair showed that, alongside the more modern pop-culture crossovers taking place in Universes Beyond, Wizards are willing to appeal to their long-term demographic with some classic fantasy and comedy sets.

We’ve covered all the cards available in this sure-fire sellout Secret Lair. Each of these is a reprint of an existing MTG card, featuring brand-new art to situate them fully in the world of the film.

All cards in Secret Lair x Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Monty Python Secret Lair Vol. 1

African Swallow/European Swallow (Birds of Paradise)

WotC

One of Magic’s best-ever mana-producing Creatures. Birds of Paradise is well worth including in any multi-mana deck making use of green, allowing you to start ramping ahead of your opponents from the very first turn.

Bring Out Your Dead (Buried Alive)

WotC

A black-mana option that has little use outside of reanimator decks, but is an essential combo piece when relying on recursion. By stacking your grave with cards of your choosing, Bring Out Your Dead is effectively a multi-target Tutor in a variety of black decks.

Tim the Enchanter (Prodigal Sorcerer)

WotC

A cheap blue sorcerer that can be tapped to deal one damage to any target. This card can be a reliable source of chip damage or token removal but starts to significantly gain in strength when placed in decks like Alaundo the Seer that thrive on untapping cards.

‘Tis But a Scratch (Dismember)

WotC

An excellent removal spell that handily gets around abilities like Indestructible, and can be cast for as low as a single black mana if you’re willing to lower your life total with Phyrexian mana.

We Want…A SHRUBBERY! (Three Visits)

WotC

While green mana has access to the majority of the game’s best land ramp, this card sets itself apart from the pack by having the land it searches for enter the battlefield untapped. This allows for successive plays on the same turn, swinging the game’s tempo in your favor.

Monty Python Secret Lair Vol. 2

Castle of Aaargh (Dark Depths)

WotC

A land that strikes fear into opponents’ hearts as soon as it enters the field. Land destruction is often frowned on in casual formats like Commander, making this card all the more likely to stay on the field until it’s ready to hatch into the devastating Marit Lage and win you the game.

Sir Bedivere’s Scales (Ashnod’s Altar)

WotC

Sacrifice decks can rack up a ton of additional resources with this card, turning tokens into colorless mana and enabling additional plays with ease.

The Black Beast of Aaargh (Marit Lage Token)

WotC

This incredibly imposing beast provides good reason to fear its castle. If all the tokens are removed from Castle of Aaargh, this Creature will utterly overrun its opponents and carve huge chunks out of their life totals.

The Bridge of Death (Door to Nothingness)

WotC

One of the most punishing cards in all of MTG, with a suitably ridiculous mana cost. If a player can somehow manage to fix their mana well enough to pay for WUBRG twice, this card will work as a hilarious game-ender worthy of the Python name.

This Monty Python Secret Lair will go on sale on July 29th. If it’s anything like 2024’s other Secret Lair drops, it’s likely to sell out fast, so be sure to check out the official Secret Lair page if you want to guarantee your chances of picking it up.