MTG Thunder Junction green rare gets huge price spike thanks to competitive play 

Jack Bye
WotC

Freestrider Lookout is a card that many MTG players overlooked during the launch of the Outlaws of Thunder Junction set. But this rare green mana Creature’s price is rising rapidly, thanks to its relevance in the competitive scene.

This Thunder Junction rare has risen from a starting point of $0.80. up to an average of $5.44 on TCGPlayer in less than a week. Freestrider Lookout’s price is likely to continue to rise as players test out the card and slot it into an increasing number of competitively viable decks.

MTG Thunder junction Freestrider lookout cardWotC

Freestrider Lookout has found a competitive home in Golgari Midrange decks, which are currently among the best performers in the Standard format.

Freestrider Lookout’s success is, in large part, thanks to the power and reliability of the Crime ability. Committing a Crime is very easy to pull off in MTG thanks to it being based around interacting with opponents and graveyards, which Golgari decks typically excel at. When combined with other Crime payoff cards, Freestrider Lookout is turning out to be a key component of the current meta.

As a result, Freestrider Lookout’s ramp ability will be triggering frequently throughout the game, building up a huge mana advantage that opponents will struggle to overcome.

Get Freestrider Lookout at TCGPlayer

Outlaws of Thunder Junction’s mechanics have been very well received on the whole, with abilities like Crime and Saddle making waves in Limited as well as introducing new archetypes to Commander.

MTG’s Lead Designer Mark Rosewater admitted in an April 25 blog post to trying to turn green mana’s fortunes around as an underperforming limited color.

That rebalancing absolutely paid off so far with Outlaws of Thunder Junction, as many of the set’s best and continuously relevant cards have used green, from Bristly Bill to Railway Brawler. Freestrider Lookout is the latest successful result of this effort, which is great news for competitive players, if not necessarily for their wallets.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

