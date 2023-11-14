MTG Street Fighter Secret Lair Walmart deal features massive savings before Black Friday

Street Fighter and MTG cross over in this incredible Secret Lair set, featuring classic fighters like Chun-Li, Ryu, Zangief, and more.

One of the earliest instances of MTG crossing over with other IPs is its limited-run Street Fighter set. One of the earliest instances of MTG’s Universes Beyond line – which has brought out hits like Tales of Middle Earth and Doctor Who – can be found for a huge saving at Walmart right now.

MTG’s Street Fighter Secret Lair is on sale now for just $64.99, a whole $35 dollars less than the regular price of $99.99. These savings are around the price of an MTG Commander precon, giving you the freedom to splash out on more Magic: The Gathering products around this Black Friday.

WOTC/Capcom

The MTG Street Fighter Secret Lair comes with cards representing the roster of Capcom’s smash-hit fighting game series. Videogame titans like Ryu and Ken are featured in the set, crossing franchises once more after their appearance in Super Smash Bros. Chun-Li, Blanka, E.Honda, Dhalsim, Guile, and Zangief all feature in the set too.

Street Fighter Secret Lair price gets a kicking for Black Friday

It’s important to note, that this Secret Lair isn’t just for show. MTG’s Street Fighter cards come with powerful abilities, and they more than earn their keep in any Commander deck. From Chun-Li’s unique spell-slinging interaction to Blanka’s overwhelming power and burn potential, these cards focus on function just as much as form, befitting the legendary fighters they depict.

MTG’s Street Fighter Secret Lair is an important building block towards MTG’s current success. This set came out swinging right out of the gate, translating iconic video game characters into the world of MTG through spectacular art and mechanical design. If you’re a Street Fighter fan or an MTG player looking to get ahold of an important part of the game’s legacy, you’ll want to pick up this deal at Walmart right away.

If you’re looking for more MTG Black Friday deals, Walmart is also offering a Transformers Secret Lair with huge savings right now.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.