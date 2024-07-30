MTG Secret Lair breaks records as Monty Python sets sell out in under 2 hours 

The Secret Lair x Monty Python and the Holy Grail sets are now the quickest products in MTG’s crossover line to sell out completely.

Many players assumed that the multi-part Hatsune Miku crossover would be the most surprising Secret Lair of the year, but were quickly proven wrong by an out-of-the-blue announcement.

As part of the Secret Lair In An Elevator Superdrop, a two-part crossover with the legendary Monty Python and the Holy Grail was announced just a few short days ahead of going on sale.

This short run-up to the pre-order period most definitely didn’t lead to this special Magic set going unnoticed. Fans flocked to the Secret Lair site in droves.

Now, the most unexpected Secret Lair crossover of the year has come and gone, with the vast majority of Magic: The Gathering players now being unable to get their hands on this exciting set.

WotC MTG players lose out on Monty Python reprints like Castle of Aaargh

Secret Lair x Monty Python and the Holy Grail broke records for Secret Lair, but while its performance might make Hasbro happy, MTG fans were once again left unable to secure a purchase. The Secret Lair sold out in under two hours, the fastest time to date for the entire line to be cleaned out.

This issue wouldn’t crop up when Secret Lairs were running a print-to-order model, tailoring their capacity to the fans’ interest.

The extremely unpopular decision to switch to a limited-run model changed all that, with subsequent Secret Lairs selling out faster and faster all the time, short-changing the majority of the MTG player base.

The Monty Python Secret Lair has been hugely well-received among players, and the rush to secure pre-orders is proof of that.

It can only be hoped that the Secret Lair production model will change soon and avoid further fan disappointment and unavailable sets – hopefully, this setback proves to be “merely a flesh wound.”