MTG players love Modern Horizons 3’s evil crab card for bringing back underused mechanic

Crabomination is quickly turning out to be a fan-favorite star of the MTG Modern Horizons 3 set, thanks to its design and the unlikely type pairing of Crab and Demon.

Crabomination brings back the Emerge mechanic that first debuted in the Eldritch Moon set. Modern Horizons 3 has brought many niche, enjoyable mechanics like Eternalize and Afterlife back to the forefront, and Emerge is the latest to reclaim the spotlight.

This card has an alternative casting cost of Emerge from Artifact 5BB. This ability allows you to sacrifice any Artifact and reduce the 5BB cost by an amount of generic mana equal to the Artifact’s mana value.

Article continues after ad

Emerge is a unique way to cut down on a card’s cost, and is well worth considering as a way to cheaply bring the hard-hitting, spell-stealing Crabomination out onto the field.

WotC

As well as being a hefty 5/5 Creature, when Crabomination enters the battlefield, an opponent of your choice is forced to exile the top card of their library, as well as one random card from both their grave and their hand.

Article continues after ad

As well as depleting opponents’ resources, this effect is useful for turning other players’ best cards over to your side. When the exile effect takes place, you can choose one of the exiled cards and cast it for free, doubling up on the value provided by this crustacean Creature.

Article continues after ad

MTG players don’t just love this card based on the fun factor, Crabomination is also winning fans over thanks to taking its abilities in an interesting new direction.

As pointed out by one Reddit user: “Emerge from Artifact is AWESOME rules text. I think this is the first non-Creature Emerge, unless there was another one spoiled/leaked that I missed!”

Crabomination is a worthy MTG return for a beloved Innistrad mechanic, another knockout Creature reveal for Modern Horizons 3 ahead of its June 14 launch.