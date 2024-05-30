MTG players go crazy for a giant frog once again

Rampant Frogantua is a new 3-mana green card dropping in Modern Horizons 3 that players have quickly latched onto. While this card was revealed towards the end of Modern Horizons 3’s spoiler season, it’s attracting a lot of attention thanks to its fun power-boosting effect and ramp potential.

For starters, Rampant Frogantua enters as a 3/3 for 2G with Trample, sticking close to classic green stat lines and combat abilities. While this would serve decently as an early-game source of damage, it really isn’t up to snuff when compared to the overwhelming power level of a Horizons set.

WotC

Thankfully, Rampant Frogantua has two additional abilities that can add a huge amount of power and value to your board. While Modern Horizons 3 was primarily built with the Modern format in mind, a large number of cards in the set have been crafted with the ever-popular Commander format in mind.

Article continues after ad

This card is no exception, as one of its abilities is only useful in multiplayer formats like Commander instead of Modern’s intended one-on-one games. Rampant Frogantua gains a colossal power boost of +10/+10 for every player who has lost the game, turning this initially humble Creature into an increasingly titanic beater as opponents are taken out.

Article continues after ad

As Rampant Frogantua’s power increases, so does its mana ramp potential. Whenever this Creature deals combat damage to another player, its controller may mill cards equal to the damage dealt. Then any Land cards among the milled pile can be put onto the battlefield tapped.

Article continues after ad

Given how big this Creature can get as opponents drop, Rampant Frogantua’s controller will soon be drowning in Lands and have more than enough mana to quickly close out the game.

Rampant Frogantua continues a recent trend of MTG fans going crazy for frog cards as soon as they are unveiled. Whether it be The Lost Caverns of Ixalan’s Poison Dart Frog or Thunder Junction’s The Gitrog, Ravenous Ride, these cards receive a great deal of attention as soon as players catch wind of them.

It seems that Wizards knows that the way to players’ hearts is with a well-placed frog, whether they be small and cute or huge and deadly.

Article continues after ad