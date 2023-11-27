MTG New Capenna Cyber Monday historic low price proves crime does pay

Obscura Operation is a powerful MTG Commander deck with a spycraft theme, and it’s dropped to its lowest-ever price for Cyber Monday.

MTG’s Streets of New Capenna set crossed dark magic and demons with gang warfare, and fans instantly fell in love. Now, one of the best Commander decks from the set is seeing a steep discount thanks to the Cyber Monday sales.

This Commander deck is currently 20% off in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sales. While this would be a worthy deal in its own right, this is also the lowest rate Amazon has ever offered the deck for. If you have any interest in MTG’s Art Deco, gangster-themed world of New Capenna, you’ll want to pick this Commander deck up right away.

WOTC

Obscura Operations brings a tactical playstyle befitting the Obscura’s shady, all-knowing ways.

The Obscura Operation deck’s main mechanic is Connive. This ability is the hallmark of the Obscura gang, translating knowledge into power. Building on blue’s draw, black’s discard, and white’s buffing all at once, Connive blends all of Esper colors’ disparate themes into one powerful and reliable ability.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The minimal packing version of the Obscura Operation deck stripes down the usual bulky Commander Deck packing to just the essentials. You’ll still receive a simple and stylish deck box along with this version, so there’s no real loss compared to regular packing at all.

Obscura Operation is a fantastic deck in MTG colors that rewards clever plays. Gaining the upper hand using the Obscura’s tricks and traps is immensely satisfying, and you’ll likely want to delve further into Esper decks after giving this one a whirl.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.