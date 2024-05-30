MTG Modern Horizons 3’s Lizard Wizard is a huge boost for Exile decks 

Party Thrasher is a red mana Lizard Wizard Creature that can both exile cards and make casting from exile much cheaper.

MTG’s Art Deco gangster plane of New Capenna may not have been the smash hit that Wizards expected, but this vibrant world still has plenty of fans among the Magic player base. Party Thrasher sees Modern Horizons 3 making a brief trip to New Capenna and picking up an excellent exile Creature along the way.

Party Thrasher provides a boost for players attempting to cast cards from exile rather than their hand by facilitating exile casting and making it cheaper thanks to the Convoke ability.

WotC

Convoke is one of MTG’s best cost-reduction abilities, allowing players to tap Creatures and put a single generic mana per Creature toward a spell’s cost. Convoke allows aggressive decks to build up a mana advantage and press for the win by turning a whole horde of beaters into effective mana dorks.

Party Thrasher is a great Convoke enabler with a unique spin. When this Creature is on the field, all of the non-creature spells cast by its controller from exile have Convoke.

This encourages building up a balanced deck, with plenty of Creatures ready to pay for Convoke costs, as well as non-creature spells to take advantage of the reduction.

This cost reduction is all well and good, but without a reliable way of casting cards from exile, Party Thrasher would be dead in the water. Thankfully, this card takes care of that too with its second ability.

By discarding a card at the beginning of your pre-combat main phase, Party Thrasher enables you to exile the top two cards of your deck and play one of them during the same turn.

Red mana decks have dozens of similar impulse draw cards to choose from, and with Universes Beyond: Doctor Who’s Paradox ability, Magic is gaining new benefits to casting cards from exile all the time.

For Commander players looking to Modern Horizons 3 for new deck options, it should be noted that one of the best Rakdos Commanders ever, Prosper, Tome-Bound, is the archetypal exile Commander for many.

With so many great exile-based cards in red and black, it can often be a struggle to whittle down exactly which cards should fit into a Prosper deck. Thankfully, Party Thrasher is an excellent new contender, outvaluing many existing red mana exile cards and earning itself a sure spot in many new Prosper, Tome-Bound decks.