MTG Modern Horizons 3’s best Planeswalker gets huge price spike

Modern Horizons 3’s flip-walkers deserve to be celebrated as one of the best parts of the set, bringing a well-deserved spotlight back to these double-sided cards.

That spotlight is paying off for one particular card, as one of the set’s flip-walkers has seen a dramatic price increase following Modern Horizons 3’s pre-release launch.

Shortly following the start of Modern Horizons 3’s pre-release period, Ral, Monsoon Mage has shot up from an initial price of $4.65 to an incredible median price of $36.96 on TCGPlayer.

Ral, Monsoon Mage is the pre-sparked version of the fan-favorite storm-controlling Ravnican, Ral Zarek. This card depicts the time before Ral’s ascendancy to the leader of the Izzet League, with the Planeswalker side – Ral, Leyline Prodigy – displaying true mastery of lightning for the first time.

Article continues after ad

WotC

Ral has taken the spotlight in MTG on several trips to Ravnica, most recently in Murders at Karlov Manor, and made a brief appearance on a cross-planar visit to Thunder Junction. Early reveals of Bloomburrow show that Ral will continue to be a more focal point of MTG as the Omenpath arc progresses.

Article continues after ad

Outside of the character’s popularity, Ral, Monsoon Mage has risen dramatically in price thanks to being a great cost reducer and combo piece for Storm decks. Monsoon Mage reduces the cost of all Instants and Sorceries you cast, allowing you to set up a highly impactful turn full of spell-slinging.

Article continues after ad

What’s more, with a high enough storm count, it’s possible to flip Ral into a Planeswalker and use his ultimate loyalty ability to cast several spells for free on the same turn. Planeswalkers that can use their final ability on their first turn without any outside help are exceedingly rare, making it obvious why this card is so highly valued.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.