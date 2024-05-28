MTG Modern Horizons 3’s “amazing” tutor reprint has players hyped 

Recruiter of the Guard returns to MTG in Modern Horizons 3, and MTG fans can’t wait to pick up a copy of this classic tutor.

While the Commander format has access to extremely pricey, low-mana search options like Demonic Tutor and Imperial Seal, players focused on other formats are always on the lookout for more specific tutors to give their decks a boost in reliability.

Recruiter of the Guard is tailored towards finding Creatures with a low toughness. When this card enters the battlefield, its controller may search their deck for a Creature boasting 2 toughness or less, reveal it, and then add it to their hand.

WotC

Crucially, Recruiter of the Guard’s search triggering when it enters the battlefield makes it repeatable with the right setup.

Thanks to white mana’s propensity for ‘flicker’ effects – exiling permanents and returning them to the battlefield – Recruiter of the Guard’s search can become a reliable way to fill your hand with specific, low-toughness Creatures.

Fans of the ‘Death and Taxes’ archetype are having a field day with the reprint of Recruiter of the Guard. This Orzhov strategy can disrupt and lock down opponents’ decks, and is as beloved among some fans as it is an irritant for others.

While this card is a key feature in many Death and Taxes decks, some players feel that the strategy’s time in the Modern format spotlight is done, and Recruiter of the Guard won’t be enough to revive it. As said by Reddit user JustaBearEnthusiast: “I have finally come to terms with the fact D&T will never be a playable deck ever again.”

Other players shared similar sentiments: “Funny WotC, you aren’t tricking me to play D&T in modern (again).”

While this subset of players was focused on Death and Taxes, others were more enthused by Recruiter of the Guard finally receiving a reprint. As one player said: “Amazing reprint. One hell of a last Mythic.”

Alongside Modern Horizons 3’s waves of excellent new card designs, it’s good to see classic cards like Recruiter of the Guard being reprinted. MTG players will have an easier time adding it to their decks once the reprints drive this card’s price down.