MTG Modern Horizons 3 fixes classic broken draw card 

Necrodominance is a Modern Horizons 3 Enchantment that can be cast for BBB. As a play on the classic card Necropotence, Necrodominance is a black mana card that serves as a perfect example of how the color handles gaining resources and advantage: power at a cost.

When Necrodominance is active on the field, its controller skips their normal draw step and may pay any amount of life at the beginning of their end step to draw that many cards.

This card’s potential power is so truly explosive that the team at Wizards appears to have put as many restrictions as possible in place to prevent it from releasing in a broken and ban-worthy state.

Article continues after ad

WotC

Where Necropotence’s draw is delayed – putting cards from the top of the deck into exile and returning them to the hand in the end step – Necrodominance’s cost is paid in the same step as its draw effect activates.

Article continues after ad

To keep from amassing too many cards, the five-card hand limit is instated, and any cards that would be discarded at the end of the turn beyond this limit are exiled. Given black mana’s affinity for graveyard recursion, this effect is necessary to keep Necrodominance in check.

This limit placed on potential graveyard shenanigans is also enforced by exiling any of its controller’s cards or tokens that would normally hit the grave.

Article continues after ad

With all of these restrictions in place, is Necrodominance still worth looking out for once Modern Horizons 3 launches on June 14? The answer is a resounding yes, and MTG players are already well aware of it.

As noted by Reddit commenter TemurTron: “In the article, they talk about all the steps they took to ensure this wasn’t crazy broken, but IDK, it still feels like there’s a lot of ways to make them regret printing this.”

Article continues after ad

Another commenter was quick to point out that a classic Necropotence combo still works perfectly with this new card: “Borne Upon a Wind in cEDH is a classic to go with Necropotence. This stops nothing there.”

Article continues after ad

Modern Horizons 3 has lived up to its promise as a Horizons set and pushed MTG’s power level forward in several important areas. While Necrodominance might seem more balanced at first glance, there are still plenty of ways to get a serious game advantage out of this excellent Enchantment.