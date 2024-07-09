MTG misprint makes Assassin’s Creed card a fan-favorite

Shay Cormac is among the most useful cards printed in MTG’s Universes Beyond: Assassin’s Creed set, and a misprint recently spotted by a fan has made the card even more popular among MTG players.

Universes Beyond: Assassin’s Creed is hardly lacking for fun Commander options and powerful cards to slot into the 99. While there are plenty of famous, franchise-leading characters like Ezio and Altaïr packed into this set, overlooked entries like Assassin’s Creed: Rogue get their share of the spotlight too.

Rogue’s protagonist Shay Cormac is a card that some players may have overlooked at first, but this Orzhov option is a reliably useful way to cut through opponents’ defenses. Shay is a favorite among the few Assassin’s Creed fans who have championed Rogue ever since its release, and it’s only fitting that the character becomes a similar sleeper-hit in MTG form.

Shay Cormac comes with a bevy of useful abilities, but MTG fans online have noticed a misprint on one that has led to the card being received even more positively.

A post was created on the MagicTCG Subreddit that soon gained a huge amount of traction, asking “Do all the Shay Cormacs from ACR say “bounty county”?”

Far from being a one-off mistake, one fan quickly confirmed that “All of the English etched foil versions have that typo.”

While the widespread error could have led to some frustration, fans instead embraced the silliness with comments like “This is one of the best typos in the game.”

Shay might even have made a better fit for MTG’s recent Wild West set than Universes Beyond, given its Bounty mechanic. As one fan joked: “Thunder Junction should have been called Bounty County.”

While regular copies of Shay Cormac have remained cheap since the Universes Beyond: Assassin’s Creed set launched, the foil-etched version fetches a much higher price.

Printing errors sometimes drive a card’s price down, but the positive reception to “bounty county” might just make this foil-etched Shay Cormac more valuable among MTG players.