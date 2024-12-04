MTG Innistrad reprint shocks fans with reskin from different set

Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming Innistrad Remastered set will feature a reskinned card from a completely different block that debuted nearly a decade earlier, much to the surprise of fans.

The Magic: The Gathering Remastered sets involve the return of popular blocks, usually with new art variants of classic cards. This allows popular characters and mechanics to return to the game, sometimes with improvements to help them fit the modern play environment.

The Remastered sets tend to focus on one block or cards that are closely tied to the plane involved. It seems that Innistrad Remastered is leaving this unofficial rule behind, as users on the magicTCG Reddit have noticed that Mass Hysteria, a card from Mirrodin, will be included, with new artwork provided by Justine Cruz.

Innistrad Remastered features an unrelated card from Mirrodin.

Naturally, fans are disappointed to see Mass Hysteria included, as it has nothing to do with Innistrad, and its inclusion feels arbitrary, even with werewolves used in the artwork.

“Ah yes, Mass Hysteria, from fan favourite Innistrad block set…. Mirrodin,” one user wrote, while another said, “I just bought this last night fml. Wasn’t expecting it to show up in Innistrad when it’s a Mirrodin card…”

Not all fans were disappointed by the decision, even if it’s not an Innistrad card. Some see it as a way of enriching a set with cards that work with the options available, and would rather see something useful than a pointless card that’s just there to fit the theme.

Mass Hysteria also isn’t some game-breaking card. It’s a singe Red mana Enchantment that gives creatures Haste, which is a staple mechanic of Red decks. It’s appearance in Innistrad Remastered won’t destroy any metas.

The inclusion of Mass Hysteria does open the door for more cards to appear in upcoming Remastered sets, which means it’s going to be hard to predict what exactly will make the cut. It’s up to Wizards of the Coast to ensure each inclusion is worthy, rather than just ignoring the theme to fill out a set list.

