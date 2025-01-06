MTG Innistrad Remastered: Release date, set details, more

Magic: The Gathering is kicking off 2025 with a return to one of the game’s most popular Planes. Here’s everything we know about Innistrad Remastered.

It can be hard work keeping up with Magic: The Gathering’s whirlwind release schedule but if you’re on the ball, you’ll be looking forward to Innistrad Remastered. The set will see players return to the fan-favorite plane for which it is named and will play host to all manner of things that go bump in the night.

A far cry from 2024’s Duskmourn: House of Horrors, rather than taking its cues from Lovecraft or 80’s slasher films, Innistrad is a realm of gothic horror in which its human inhabitants cower in fear of Zombies, Vampires, Werewolves, and more.

Whether you’re a Magic: The Gathering veteran or a newcomer stepping into the Plane for the first time, you’ll want to be prepared. To that end, we’ve gathered all the important details relating to MTG Innistrad Remastered.

Innistrad Remastered will release on January 24, 2025 as the first MTG set for the year. The original Innistrad expansion released all the way back on September 30th, 2011 marking over a decade since players first stepped foot on the Plane.

Wizards of the Coast Liliana of the Veil is returning once more in Innistrad Remastered

MTG Innistrad Remastered set details

Innistrad Remastered will primarily feature cards reprinted from across the original Innistrad block, the Shadows over Innistrad block, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, and Innistrad: Crimson Vow. To supplement this, the set will also feature reprinted cards from other sets with reimagined art and flavor to help place them in the setting.

While the full card list has yet to be revealed by Wizards of the Coast, we’ve listed some potential bangers from the set to look out for. Along with classic cards making a return, there are also opportunities to take advantage of forgotten gameplay options.

Returning mechanics in MTG Innistrad remastered

Innistrad Remastered features Disturb, Meld Emerge, Madness, Escalate, Flashback, Investigate, Blood tokens, Undying, Miracle, Soulbond, and most exciting of all, Transforming double-faced cards. Many of these mechanics haven’t been featured on MTG cards since 2022 so there are plenty of options for refreshing play.

MTG Innistrad remastered products

As a special limited-run set, Innistrad Remastered will be sold in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters. Unfortunately, the set will not feature any preconstructed decks be those starter sets or Commander decks.

Despite those limitations, the set has been designed to be fully draftable meaning you can build functional decks using only cards from the set. The traditional color-paired archetypes are all present and intended to synergize with one another.

MTG Innistrad Remastered chase cards

Innistrad Remastered will feature a number of retro framed cards with foil variants available in the set’s Collector Boosters. There is also a series of ‘Movie Poster’ Showcase cards that collectors and those hoping to make a buck on the secondary market will likely want to pursue.

The big ticket item for this set however are a limited number of serialized Edgar Markov cards. Numbered from 1-500, these hyper-limited Showcase cards will be the object of the hunt for every player.

While not as enticing as the one-of-one The One Ring card which sold for a whopping $2 million, this new type of chase introduced in Innistrad Remastered could change the face of MTG.

Wizards of the Coast You might want to sleeve this one.

Those are all the pertinent details surrounding MTG Innistrad Remastered and hopefully, you’re prepared to return to a realm of gothic horror.

If you’re looking further ahead, check out what else is in store for Magic: The Gathering in 2025.