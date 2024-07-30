MTG fans call for Wizards of the Coast changes  after Bloomburrow token issue

MTG’s Bloomburrow set has a lot of significant strengths, but players are having issues with tokens in packs not meeting demands and are hoping to see a change from Wizards of the Coast.

Magic: The Gathering players have dealt with a lot of changes to the available range of booster packs recently. Draft and Set boosters were combined into Play Boosters. Additionally, Value Boosters have been introduced, and the reprints from The List in packs are being limited to only Special Guest cards.

Now, fans are hoping for one more change to combat the lack of tokens reliably showing up to boosters. With the content of packs having been in flux prior to Bloomburrow, it wouldn’t be without precedent for another reshuffle to take place.

WotC

In a post that quickly gained traction, an MTG player on Reddit spoke at length on their prerelease experience, noting that while the set features “amazing gameplay”, the lack of tokens being pulled in booster packs caused a real headache, especially for new players getting to grips with the game.

Another fan suggested a fix for this issue, stating “They really need to take out art cards, put them in collector boosters, and give us more frequent tokens again.”

This argument definitely holds weight. The art cards found in MTG booster packs are a celebration of the game’s talented roster of artists. However, they offer no additional gameplay value.

It would be best to move art cards to a collector product and give the booster most commonly used for drafting a greater number of cards with practical uses in-game.

WotC

As a result of their less frequent presence in booster packs, card tokens are often in short supply, and rarer token variants can rack up a significant price tag for what should be a cheap representative of a gameplay mechanic.

Singleton formats like Commander are in part popular thanks to not having to pay for multiple copies of several cards to fill out your decks.

However, with token-generating effects often being repeatable – as well as the multitude of token-doubling cards like Ojer Taq, Deepest Foundation, and Parallel Lives – often many tokens of the same time are required, which can be both a hassle and expensive to get your hands on.

This issue is coming to a head in Bloomburrow, as the set requires a higher-than-average number of unique tokens. The set is mechanically diverse, with cards featuring the token-generating Offspring ability.

Many cards in Bloomburrow feature Offspring, and this is to say nothing of the Family Matters pre-con Commander Zinnia, Valley’s Voice, who can grant the Offspring mechanic to every card you cast.

While MTG players engaging in Bloomburrow’s draft environment will likely find themselves lacking the correct tokens, future MTG sets can dodge this issue by making a small, requested change to boosters.