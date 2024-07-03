MTG Duskmourn Commander is must have card for token decks

Toby, Beastie Befriender is a new white-mana Commander debuting in the MTG Duskmourn set. Through creating and boosting token strategies, Toby will easily find a home in a wide variety of white decks.

MTG’s Duskmourn is standing out from 2024’s other Magic: The Gathering releases, thanks to a strong slate of MagicCon card reveals and a standout horror theming.

Duskmourn will be bringing both frights and delights to Magic once the set launches on September 27, after August’s Bloomburrow set and its woodland warriors serve as a palate cleanser.

However, Bloomburrow doesn’t have a monopoly on cuteness, as this card is significantly more fuzzy and adorable than the rest of Duskmourn’s frightening fare.

WotC

Toby, Beastie Befriender is a 1/1 human Wizard that relies on allying with Duskmourn’s mostly benevolent Beasties rather than fighting on his own.

This card encourages teamwork with other Creatures right from the off, creating a 4/4 Creature when it enters that cannot attack or block alone.

With the right application of flicker effects, Toby can leave and re-enter the battlefield over and over again, creating additional creatures each time and swiftly amassing a hard-hitting army.

Creature tokens are at the heart of many white decks, leaving this card with a wide variety of support to work with. Thanks to token doublers like Anointed Procession or Ojer Taq, Deepest Foundation, Toby will soon have a huge pack of beasties to take into battle.

This card also provides a huge battlefield benefit when you have four or more Creature tokens under your control. When these conditions have been met, which is a cinch in white-mana decks, Toby grants all your Creature tokens flying, enabling them to soar over opponents’ blockers and swiftly claim victory.

Duskmourn has been setting the stage with interesting new effects and boosts to old favorites, and it’s nice to see a straightforward, powerful Commander emerge so early for the set.