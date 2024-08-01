MTG Bloomburrow’s foolish frog is a favorite with players & gets huge price spike 

Flubs, the Fool is an early favorite from Magic: The Gathering’s Bloomburrow set, thanks to an endearing design and entertaining abilities.

Bloomburrow is packed with powerful cards and Commanders, each fitting into one of several animal archetypes. From fire-starting lizards to life-draining bats, to evasive, ETB-triggering frogs, Bloomburrow has something for every nature lover and fantasy fan.

Flubs, the Fool is a standout frog debuting in Bloomburrow, but this card eschews the regular color identity and mechanics of Bloomburrow’s other frogs.

Instead, Flubs is a Temur Commander with the powerful ability to allow an extra land drop per turn, and the intriguing drawback of having you discard a card whenever you play a land or cast a spell.

As a balance for this drawback, Flubs allows you to draw a card when casting or playing land if your hand is already empty, encouraging burning through your resources as much as possible.

Flubs, the Fool’s price has risen significantly since Bloomburrow’s prerelease period began. Thanks to being unveiled at the beginning of Bloomburrow’s spoiler season, hype around Flubs had time to build, and the card debuted around a respectable $8.

However, Flubs’ stock has been on the rise ever since, almost tripling to a market price of 20.91 at TCGPlayer.

Despite Flubs being more difficult to get ahold of than the average Bloomburrow card, thanks to being a box-topper promo, MTG fans have been gravitating towards this foolish frog all the same.

The previous box-topper The One Ring went on to become an utterly format-defining card, seeing a huge price spike that hasn’t significantly declined following Tales of Middle Earth’s release.

While Flubs, the Fool doesn’t have the same overwhelming power and ease of inclusion in most decks as The One Ring, the card is still proving to be very popular with MTG players.

