Karn, the Great Creator undergoes a very unexpected change in this Bloomburrow reprint, turning the classic MTG Golem into a form resembling The Legend of Zelda’s Great Deku Tree.

One of the absolute highlights of MTG’s Bloomburrow reveals has been the Imagine: Courageous Critters showcase cards. These reprints imagine classic MTG characters undergoing the same change Ral Zarek did when visiting Bloomburrow, temporarily taking on an adorable animal form.

From Planeswalkers Jace Beleren and Tamiyo as a cunning fox and a still-researching rabbit, to existing animal-folk like Derevi and Kykar becoming that little bit less human, these showcases have lived up to fans’ extremely high early expectations.

As the rules around Imagine: Courageous Critters alternative forms seemed pretty locked in, few MTG fans were expecting the incredible transformation that Imagine: Courageous Critters would give to Karn.

Rather than taking on a mechanical animal form, the fan-favorite Golem is quite literally rooted to the spot as a great, wise tree instead.

WotC Karn, the Great Creator reprint from Bloomburrow

MTG players have been quick to point out Karn, the Great Creator’s resemblance to an iconic character from The Legend of Zelda. The comparison was made by a fan on Reddit: “Karn the great deku tree.”

Outside of the incredible Zelda resemblance, MTG fans are already considering this reprint one of the absolute highlights of the Bloomburrow set. Alongside the card’s inherent comedy, one player pointed out that this form for Karn perfectly fits into Bloomburrow’s existing worldbuilding: “For some context, Bloomburrow has a forest of trees made from metal, it’s one of the non-settled areas of Valley.”

Karn, the Great Creator has long been a feared card in Magic, due to its ability to utterly lock other players out of the game in conjunction with the Artifact Mycosynth Lattice.

While this combo is still a nightmare to run into, the sight of Deku Tree Karn hitting the field might make the situation better or worse, depending on how ready you are to lose to a card that looks like this.