MTG Bloomburrow’s best Rakdos Commander is a cute cutthroat Lizard

With Gev, Scaled Scorch, MTG’s Bloomburrow set continues Thunder Junction’s legacy of lethal Lizard Commanders in Rakdos colors.

MTG Bloomburrow’s Creature archetypes are sure to make things interesting for anyone drafting this standout Magic set or building a new typal Commander deck.

Bloomburrow’s varied factions of woodland animals each have their own distinct personality, strategy, and style. Bats focus on both lifegain and life loss, Mice are Boros-style self-buffing warriors, Rats are a Dimir player’s dream, and so on.

Lizards are one of the most interesting Bloomburrow factions, with these Rakdos Creatures looking to burn through their own resources as quickly as possible.

Gev, Scaled Scorch helps Lizards to thrive in Bloomburrow and beyond by providing a consistent source of burn damage and boosting other Creatures with +1/+1 counters.

WotC MTG Bloomburrow’s Gev, Scaled Scorch Commander.

Gev, Scaled Scorch is a 3/2 that can be cast for just BR, putting it on the cheaper side when it comes to Commanders. While this Creature will make a great attacker in the game’s opening turns, it ultimately works best as an engine to whittle down opponents’ life totals indirectly.

For starters, Gev has the Ward – Pay 2 life ability, requiring opponents to chip away at their own life totals for a chance at removing this card from the board.

Gev can provide a huge boost in power and toughness to your other Creatures, building Rakdos strategies out in a new direction. Each Creature you control enters the battlefield with additional +1/+1 counters on them. The number of counters is equal to the amount of life opponents have lost on the same turn.

While Gev, Scaled Scorch’s first two abilities ensure the card will work in any Rakdos deck, its true power is unlocked when building primarily around Lizard Creatures.

In addition to its other abilities, Gev deals 1 direct damage to a target opponent each time you cast a Lizard spell, bringing them closer to defeat and helping to build up this card’s +1/+1 boosts.

Gev, Scaled Scorch is a remarkably cheap Commander with multiple powerful effects, and will definitely be one to watch when Bloomburrow releases on August 2.

