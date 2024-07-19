MTG Bloomburrow’s best Bant Commander is the fantastic Mr. Foxglove

Mr. Foxglove is one of the more unusual Commander options in Magic: The Gathering’s Bloomburrow set, but is no less useful for it. This roguish Fox can restock your hand and even bring out Creatures for free with proper planning.

MTG looks to have hit a real home run with Bloomburrow, with many lapsed fans and new players alike being enchanted by this plane of woodland warriors.

Bloomburrow’s Commander decks should be able to capitalize on this, drawing in a similar level of success as seen by the best-selling and well-regarded Universes Beyond: Fallout Commander pre-cons.

WotC Mr. Foxglove, Bloomburrow Bant Commander

Mr. Foxglove is an alt Commander from the Peace Offering pre-con deck, offering a potential replacement for Ms. Bumbleflower as the deck’s lead.

Where Bumbleflower invites you to play the long game, disincentivizing opponents from attacking you with clever social plays, Mr. Foxglove allows for a slightly more aggressive gameplan, without deviating too wildly from what makes this deck tick.

This card is a 3/5 with Lifelink, making it a valid combat Commander and an especially good blocker, taking on opponents’ beaters and boosting your life total in the process.

However, while Mr Foxglove can certainly soak up a beating from attacking Creatures, its own on-attack trigger compels you to swing at other players as often as possible.

When Mr Foxglove attacks, its unique draw ability activates. You make draw cards equal to the number of cards in the defending player’s hand minus the number of cards in your hand.

Through this, Peace Offering’s social gameplay is alive and well, pointing you towards taking on players with the most sizeable card advantage.

However, if you take on an opponent without a full hand of cards, this ability has an alternative use. If it triggers and you draw no cards, you may instead put a Creature from your hand directly onto the field without paying its mana cost.

Mr Foxglove may end up being a niche Commander when Bloomburrow releases on August 2, but the unique nature of the card’s draw ability, plus its ability to skip casting costs, make it well worth checking out.