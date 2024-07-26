MTG Bloomburrow Otter Commander is perfect for spellslingers 

Alania, Divergent Storm is a new Izzet Commander from the all-animal plane of Bloomburrow, and this card can seriously power up both your spellslinging and Bloomburrow’s Otter-based decks.

Bloomburrow’s varied animal factions each come with a distinct identity perfect for drafting, and Otters on this plane are talented mages.

Alania, Divergent Storm gives you the ability to copy spells and multiply a field full of Otters. By dishing out the pain with Instants and Sorceries, Alania allows you to do just what classic Izzet archetypes do best.

This card is a 3/5 that can be cast for 3UR. Alania’s decent toughness makes her an effective blocker when needed, but the lack of a spell-based combat booster like Prowess means that she works best as an engine piece rather than an active attacker.

WotC Alania, Divergent Storm is an excellent new Izzet Commander

Alania can double the value of the first Instant, Sorcery, or Otter Creature you cast each turn. As opposed to other, cheaper copy-based Commanders like Anhelo, the Painter, Alania can double up on each of these ‘first’ triggers in a single turn.

Whenever you cast your first Instant, Sorcery, or Otter other than Alania each turn, this Commander can have a target opponent draw a card. If you choose to have this happen, you can copy the spell you cast and choose new targets for the copy.

Alania allows you to get more bang for your buck on both your and your opponents’ turns. The extra card draw gifts might even make opponents think twice about breaking an alliance with you until you’re ready to snatch the win right out from under them with an uber-powerful spellslinging turn.

Adorable Otters and powerful sorcery may seem like an odd match at first, but this archetype actually lives up perfectly to an infamous Otter card from the plane of Ikoria.

Lutri, the Spellchaser was the recipient of an emergency ban due to the Companion mechanic and the card’s ability to make an already devastating spell much worse for opponents.

Bloomburrow’s spell-slinging Otters are a clear nod to Lutri, but thankfully this archetype is not as much of a must-include in Commander, while still being potent.