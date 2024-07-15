Baylen, the Haymaker is a new Naya Commander releasing in MTG’s Bloomburrow set. This rabbit packs a real punch, providing additional mana, card draw, and being a huge threat in combat.

Bloomburrow‘s spoiler season has brought a wide variety of powerful new Commanders to Magic: The Gathering. From a “brutal” Elemental Owl that wipes away opposing Creatures to a Rakdos Weasel Mercenary that can cast cards without mana, many new, exciting decks with spring up once this set releases on August 2.

Baylen, the Haymaker is the latest in Bloomburrow’s excellent Commander reveals, and this card is stacked with abilities that will make players looking for a new Naya deck very happy indeed.

Naya colors already have access to one of Magic’s best-ever Commanders in Jetmir, Nexus of Revels. However, where Jetmir excels purely in combat, making even initially weak Creatures into ridiculous threats for any opponent, the Commander lacks utility outside of its ability to quickly finish a game through sheer board might.

Baylen, the Haymaker offers a more considered playstyle. While Baylen can definitely pack a punch, a lot of this Commander’s use comes from its varied abilities.

Jetmir is arguably at its best when played as a Craterhoof Behemoth-style finisher, but Baylen is a better pick for Naya players who would rather their Commander help build up value in the early and mid-game.

WotC Baylen, the Haymaker, Bloomburrow Rabbit Commander

Baylen’s first ability allows you to tap two tokens you control and gain one mana of any color. The tokens can be Creature tokens, as green and white mana can create and duplicate them so well, but it can also easily be a way to gain mana from Treasure or other token types without having to sacrifice them.

This card’s second ability is equally useful, allowing you to tap three tokens you control and draw a card. Card draw without spending mana can often be a godsend in MTG, allowing you to play the card you just drew right away.

Baylen’s final ability requires you to tap four tokens, putting three +1/+1 counters on Baylen and granting it Trample until the end of the turn.

Notably, none of these abilities come with a ‘once per turn’ clause, allowing you to keep gaining value and power as long as you have the tokens to spare. With the aid of token-generators like Cadira, Caller of the Small, you can quickly gain enough tokens to pay for a game-winning power boost, turning Baylen into a titanic threat.

This card can restock your hand, help you ramp and cast huge spells, and buff itself up to lethal levels of Commander damage. And, just like with Jetmir, all it requires to start popping off is a few tokens already on the board.

MTG players have been quick to realize just how powerful Baylen, the Haymaker will be. As said by one player on Reddit, “Not just creature tokens, that feels like there’s gotta be some abuse. My food and treasure sure would like more versatility thanks.”

Another player simply said: “Oh this card f***s. It’s so so strong.”

Naya is quickly becoming one of Magic’s most well-supported color combos, with Commanders like Pantlaza, Sun-Favored from The Lost Caverns of Ixalan being among the most widely built and enjoyed. Baylen, the Haymaker is yet another excellent Commander for Naya and will surely be a central presence in many Bloomburrow fans’ decks.