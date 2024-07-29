MTG Bloomburrow: Most expensive cards 

From classic Planeswalkers reimagined as adorable animals to high-power Commanders, Magic: The Gathering’s Bloomburrow set is packed with expensive cards that collectors will soon be seeking out.

Bloomburrow has been exceedingly popular among longtime MTG fans ever since its first reveals. The excellent theme and vibrant art have also drawn in many first-time players, rewarding Magic’s full foray back into fantasy.

With so much hype having built around the set, prices for Bloomburrow’s most-anticipated cards have significantly spiked in the run-up to its release.

With Bloomburrow’s pre-release officially underway, we’ve collected the current most expensive cards in this standout Magic: The Gathering set, so you’ll know when you’ve cracked a booster pack open and struck gold.

#1: Liliana of the Dark Realms (Borderless) (Raised Foil)

WotC Squirrel Liliana is adorable but no less deadly

MTG’s premier necromancer has been reimagined as a stylish squirrel, with her dark magic being no less powerful in this form.

From ramp to buffs and debuffs, and a final ability that supercharges your mana production, this is a can’t-miss Planeswalker reprint that fits perfectly into the animal-only Plane of Bloomburrow.

The Imagine: Courageous Critters showcase treatment is one of the most fan-pleasing parts of Bloomburrow, with many MTG figures other than Liliana being part of the fun.

Dedicated franchise fans will be thrilled by the fun and flavorful redesigns given to these classic characters, with many of them ranking among Bloomburrow’s most sought-after and expensive cards.

Price: $261.68

Get Liliana of the Dark Realms at TCGPlayer

#2: Jace, the Mind Sculptor (Borderless) (Raised Foil)

WotC The dreaded Mind Sculptor returns in Bloomburrow

A second Imagine: Courageous Critters card, this foxy design for Jace Beleren was teased in early looks at Bloomburrow, building excitement for the card.

The Mind Sculptor is a particularly infamous Jace Planeswalker, with the ability to remove an opponent’s entire deck from the game. Mill decks will definitely be including this Jace Variant, as its ultimate ability is too tempting and hilariously mean to resist, and counter manipulation via Proliferate makes it that much easier to activate.

The Borderless Raised Foil treatment is proving incredibly popular with fans, as every entry on this list comes in this gilded style.

Price: $249.33

Get Jace, the Mind Sculptor at TCGPlayer

#3: Lumra, Bellow of the Woods (Borderless) (Raised Foil)

WotC This early Bloomburrow favorite is finally available

One of the first cards to be revealed for Bloomburrow, MTG players have been considering how best to build around this Calamity Beast for months.

Lumra is an excellent new ramp card that can do wonders in strategies incorporating self-mill like Universes Beyond: Fallout’s The Wise Mothman Commander.

By returning all of your Land from the grave to the field, Lumra sets your mana production far ahead of opponents, allowing you to take a commanding lead.

This borderless variant of Lumra has been designed by legendary Pokemon TCG artist Mitsuhiro Arita, further driving up the already substantial demand for this card.

Price: $233.09

Pick up Lumra, Bellow of the Woods at TCGPlayer

#4: Chatterfang, Squirrel General (Borderless) (Raised Foil)

WotC Golgari is on the rise in Commander again with Chatterfang

One of MTG’s all-time most popular Commanders, Chatterfang, Squirrel General heads up token-producing Golgari decks that can easily swarm over opponents.

Even with the wide array of new Squirrel support on offer in Bloomburrow – like pre-con Commander Hazel of the Rootbloom – Chatterfang still stands as the absolute pinnacle of this archetype.

For MTG players looking for updated art on an old classic, or branching out into Golgari strategies that don’t rely heavily on graveyard recursion, this version of Chatterfang is the way to go.

Price: $227.98

Find Chatterfang, Squirrel General at TCGPlayer

#5: Bello, Bard of the Brambles (Borderless) (Raised Foil)

WotC Bello brings the pain with Artifacts and Enchantments

Bloomburrow’s pre-con Commanders are a varied bunch, featuring everything from group hug and Offspring, to token generation.

Bello, Bard of the Brambles is one of the most fun and unique Commanders on offer in this set, animating Artifacts and Enchantments fantasia-style, making a fighting force out of scraps and trash.

While Bello’s mechanics are well worth checking out, it’s the adorable raccoon design that is the main selling point here, with fans of scrappy critters rushing to build this instantly iconic Gruul Commander.

Price: $194.90

Get Bello, Bard of the Brambles at TCGPlayer

Aside from Bloomburrow’s pre-con decks, there are a wide variety of excellent new Commanders debuting in this set. And if the Imagine: Courageous Critters theme caught your eye, you’ll want to check out the most unbelievable transformation in this set.

