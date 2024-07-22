MTG Bloomburrow Jacked Rabbit is already a fan-favorite

Jacked Rabbit will be a fan-favorite card when Magic: The Gathering’s Bloomburrow set releases, thanks to its amusing design and surprising power.

MTG’s Bloomburrow set is another much-needed palate cleanser after the darkness of the Phyrexian Invasion arc. While this set contains drama and destruction of its own – mainly in the form of the colossal Calamity Beasts – Bloomburrow is unafraid to cut loose and adopt and more relaxed, amusing tone.

Continuing from Outlaws of Thunder Junction’s whole herd of cow cards, Bloomburrow is releasing an overtly silly, surprisingly powerful animal card in the form of Jacked Rabbit.

This card has already won its share of supporters among MTG players and is sure to be even more popular when Bloomburrow hits the shelves on August 2.

WotC MTG Bloomburrow: Jacked Rabbit is sure to be a hit!

Jacked Rabbit is an underwhelming 1/2 Creature in its base form, but gets more powerful the more mana you pump into its X-value casting cost. X-cost cards are a favorite among MTG players who build decks capable of stockpiling mana or running cost-reducers.

This card sees a return of Universes Beyond: Warhammer 40K’s Ravenous ability. Where Ravenous has previously belonged to the terrifying Tyranids, Jacked Rabbit makes good use of it to restock your hand after a big play.

While this card functions well at any stage of the game, it’s especially potent when you can invest enough mana to beef up its power to substantial levels. This is because Jacked Rabbit creates a number of 1/1 tokens equal to its power whenever it attacks.

Bring in any white-mana token doubler Anointed Procession, Ojer Taq, Deepest Civilisation, or Mondrak, Glory Dominus, and Jacked Rabbit’s token army can quickly get out of control.

2024’s MTG sets like Murders at Karlov Manor and Modern Horizons 3 have had a great showing for X-cost cards fitting into Simic colors, but Jacked Rabbit provides a boost to white-mana decks hoping to make use of X-costs like Will, Scion of Peace.

