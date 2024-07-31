MTG Bloomburrow: Every Raised Foil Anime card

The art of Magic: The Gathering’s Bloomburrow set is top-tier but the incredibly rare Raised Foil Anime variants are a cut above. This guide lists every Raised Foil Anime card in MTG’s Bloomburrow set.

Magic The Gathering’s Bloomburrow set has arrived and it’s one of the most sought-after releases of the year. Its unexpected popularity has MTG’s lead designer certain we’ll see a return to the plane.

The set’s classic fantasy flavor is appealing to veterans of the TCG while adorable critters and effortlessly synergistic archetypes are a big draw for newcomers. Avid collectors on the other hand will have their own reasons for diving into Bloomburrow.

Article continues after ad

MTG Bloomburrow contains a series of exceedingly rare Raised Foil Anime cards. Below is some information on how to pull them as well as a list of every Raised Foil Anime card in the Bloomburrow set.

Article continues after ad

How to get MTG Bloomburrow’s Raised Foil Anime cards

There are 21 Raised Foil Anime cards in total but you can only pull them from MTG Bloomburrow Collector Boosters. They will only appear in 3% of these Collector Boosters so you’re in for quite the hunt.

Below is a list of all 21 Raised Foil Anime cards in MTG Bloomburrow.

Article continues after ad

Mabel, Heir to Cragflame

Wizards of the Coast

We couldn’t kick off our list of MTG Bloomburrow’s Raised Foil Anime cards without the poster mouse of Bloomburrow herself. Mabel, Heir to Cragflame is the set’s primary protagonist and emblematic of Bloomburrow’s anthropomorphic fantasy animal theme.

Finneas, Ace Archer

Wizards of the Coast

The first to take up the sword… well… bow for Mabel in her quest to set things right in Bloomburrow. Finneas, Ace Archer takes Selesnya’s penchant for tokens and counters seriously. While you’re trying to pull as many White Rabbit tokens as you can, why not add Finneas’ Raised Foil Anime card to your list?

Article continues after ad

Zoraline, Cosmos Caller

Wizards of the Coast

Another of Mabel’s traveling companions. Zoraline, Cosmos Caller is a great addition to Bloomburrow’s Orzhov decks that balance life loss and gain. She also makes a stellar Commander if you stack your 99 with Bat creatures. Having this variant in the Command Zone would be an excellent way to style on fellow players.

Article continues after ad

Gev, Scaled Scorch

Wizards of the Coast

Gev, Scaled Scorch is the stalwart friend of Hugs, Grisly Guardian, a large badger warrior who has taken up arms with Mabel and her party. The two are greatly invested in the quest to quell the fearsome Calamity Beasts running amok in Bloomburrow.

Article continues after ad

Lumra, Bellow of the Woods

Wizards of the Coast

Speaking of Calamity Beasts, Lumra, Bellow of the Woods is the only one to receive a Raised Foil Anime card in Bloomburrow and it’s particularly fearsome looking. You wouldn’t want to run into Lumra while questing through the Plane, or in an opponent’s deck for that matter.

Bello, Bard of the Brambles

Wizards of the Coast

Each of the Commanders from Bloomburrow’s reconstructed decks for the format is also receiving a Raised Foil Anime card. Bello here can take some of the least exciting enchantments and artifacts in MTG and turn them into devastating creatures by animating them with his unique brand of magic. He literally picks through the trash.

Article continues after ad

Ms. Bumbleflower

Wizards of the Coast

Another of Bloomburrow’s precon Commanders, Ms. Bumbleflower is all about sharing the love. If you can pilot her correctly, you’ll be everyone’s favorite opponent while sneakily building up card advantage for the final blow. We knew she looked untrustworthy.

Article continues after ad

Zinnia, Valley’s Voice

Wizards of the Coast

The second Bard of the precon Commanders, Zinnia, Valley’s Voice can become a major threat if you can generate enough Creature tokens. Good thing Bloomburrow has added a tonne of ways to do that including the Offspring mechanic which Zinnia gives to every Creature in your deck.

Article continues after ad

Hazel of the Rootbloom

Wizards of the Coast

Whoever was in charge of picking which cards would get the Raised Foil Anime treatment in Bloomburrow has a soft spot for Squirrels. Hazel of the Rootbloom is the first of four and another of the precon Commanders for the set. She’ll create an army of Squirrels for your opponents to deal with.

Chatterfang, Squirrel General

Wizards of the Coast

Who better to head up Hazel’s army of Squrrels than Chatterfang, Squirrel General? This returning Creature is right at home in the Bloomburrow setting and Hazel’s Golgari Commander deck. If you do play both in a deck, you might need a second table for all those tokens.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Camellia, the Seedmiser

Wizards of the Coast

Yet another Golgari Squirrel who netted themselves a Raised Foil Anime card. Camellia, the Seedmiser synergizes well with Hazel and Chatterfang as another token generator. Getting all three on the board would be chaos, even more so if they were all one of Bloomburrow’s Raised Foils.

Alania, Divergent Storm

Wizards of the Coast

No, it’s not a Squirrel this time, although, we suppose Otters could be considered the Squirrels of the sea. Alania, Divergent Storm lives up to Izzet’s spell-slinging archetype. On the Commander table, she’ll get a tonne of value from Burn spells by taking on multiple targets at once.

Article continues after ad

Vren, the Relentless

Wizards of the Coast

Vren, the Relentless is the only Rat among Bloomburrow’s Raised Foil collection making them somewhat special. Interestingly, Vren doesn’t take advantage of the Threshold mechanic that is common among the set’s Dimir ratfolk tribe. Instead, they rely on your opponents’ creatures going into exile to create Rat tokens.

Baylen, the Haymaker

Wizards of the Coast

If reading through this list so far hasn’t convinced you of MTG’s Bloomburrow set’s love of tokens, perhaps Baylen, the Haymaker will. This versatile Naya commander doesn’t care what tokens you make as long as he can tap them. With the right build, Baylen is sure to be a powerhouse in the format.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Clement, the Worrywort

Wizards of the Coast

We might have to start referring to bouncing as hopping given how much Bloomburrow’s Frogfolk love returning cards to hand. Clement, the Worrywart embodies Frogs both mechanically in terms of flavour. They are oracles of the future and what Clement has seen concerns her.

Kastral, the Windcrested

Wizards of the Coast

Kastral, the Windcrested will be a staple in any of Bloomburrow’s Birdfolk decks. He relies on fielding an army of Birds to attack with and buff. The art on this Raised Foil is also pretty stellar.

Article continues after ad

Muerra, Trash Tactician

Wizards of the Coast

The last of the folks native to Bloomburrow in our list of Raised Foil Anime variants for the set. Muerra Trash Tactician is another Gruul Raccoon who takes advantage of the new Expend mechanic which triggers effects for spending certain amounts of mana during your turn. She can keep you in the fight, and help you sift through your deck to strike gold.

Ral, Crackling Wit

Wizards of the Coast

Bloomburrow has a series of Special Guests who have traveled to the Plane and been transformed by its mysterious magic. Izzet’s favorite Planeswalker Ral has turned into a fuzzy little Otter, much to his chagrin. He’s even opted to help Mabel with her quest.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Nissa, Who Shakes the World

Wizards of the Coast

Nissa has found herself turned into a Frog in Bloomburrow but if this card’s art is anything to go off, the Zendikari doesn’t seem too concerned. Her usual Land-based shenanigans are in tact and she remains a handy ramp option.

Jace, the Mind Sculptor

Wizards of the Coast

Vryn’s foremost Mind-Mage has stumbled into Bloomburrow and has been transformed into a cunning fox. Fitting for one of MTG’s most wily and intelligent characters.

Liliana of the Dark Realms

Wizards of the Coast

You didn’t think we were done with Squirrels did you? Liliana falling in with Bloomburrow’s stewards of the cycle of life and death is perfect for Flavor. Mechanically, she’s a little more out of place but as a ramp tool, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better one for Black.

Article continues after ad

Liliana is the last on our list of MTG Bloomburrow’s Raised Foil Anime cards. Fittingly, she’s also the most valuable card of the set.

If you’re after more on MTG’s most adorable set to date, check out our round-up of all the Special Guest cards in Bloomburrow or our picks for the set’s best Enchantments.