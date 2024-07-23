MTG Bloomburrow debuts first Creature with two unique win-cons

Twenty-Toed Toad joins the ranks of Magic: The Gathering’s insta-win conditions, granting blue players another win-con after drawing through their decks.

MTG’s Bloomburrow set may feature dozens of cute and cuddly critters, but that doesn’t mean the set is lacking in power.

Now, a new insta-win card has appeared in Bloomburrow’s Commander decks, and it can utterly devastate opponents hoping to close out the game by more conventional means.

Twenty-Toed Toad can be found in Bloomburrow’s Peace Offering Commander pre-con. This card perfectly encapsulates the deck’s game plan; drawing cards and staving off opposing players with diplomacy until the time is right to go for an unexpected win.

WotC Bloomburrow’s Twenty-Toed Toad can wrap games up with draw power.

This Frog Wizard is a 3/3 that can be cast for 3U. Right from the off, it has a passive effect that boosts your hand size from seven to a maximum of twenty.

Additionally, whenever you attack with two or more Creatures – which does not have to include this card – you can put two +1/+1 counters on Twenty-Toed Toad and draw a card.

Many other cards that interact with a player’s hand size remove any discard limit entirely, but Twenty-Toed Toad has a very good reason for its cap of twenty, beyond its name.

Whenever this card attacks, if it has twenty or more counters on it, or if you have twenty or more cards in hand, you win the game outright.

This card boasts not one but two ways for you to grab the win outside of just dealing damage, making it one to watch in blue decks post Bloomburrow’s August 2 launch.

Thanks to this card’s power boost and game-winning abilities both being tied to attack triggers instead of damage, Twenty-Toed Toad can be a surprising menace for other players at the table to deal with.

Expect this card to be a subject of swift removal from opponents. Blue decks have no shortage of draw cards both cheap and powerful, allowing you to quickly fulfill the conditions to win with Twenty-Toed Toad’s aid.