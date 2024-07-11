MTG Bloomburrow creature will act as a versatile instant removal in most scenarios

Galewind Moose is a new green-mana uncommon from the Bloomburrow set that MTG players are flocking to, thanks to its excellent stats, range of combat abilities, and potential for surprising opponents.

Magic: The Gathering’s Bloomburrow set has revealed plenty of Legendary Creatures as part of its spoiler season. Frogs and Bats are among the Creature types getting great representation in the Commander department.

Now, one of the most popular cards to be revealed for Bloomburrow is a non-legendary Uncommon Creature. Galewind Moose packs a real punch, and MTG players are already predicting that the card will “murder people in limited.”

WotC Galewind Moose, a new Calamity Beast from MTG Bloomburrow

Galewind Moose can be cast for 4GG. While this puts it on the pricier side among Bloomburrow cards, green mana very rarely has issues with mana output, making this casting cost much easier to achieve.

This Creature card is a 6/6, matching classic green staple Colossal Dreadmaw in terms of its raw combat potential. While Dreadmaw may be even easier to get ahold of as a Common rarity card, Galewind Moose has it beat thanks to a bevy of combat tricks.

Thanks to Vigilance and Trample, Galewind Moose can swing out every single turn, stampeding over opponents’ blockers and still being available for defense.

What’s more, Reach extends Galewind’s defensive capabilities even further, making it a suitable blocker for Bloomburrow’s flying archetypes like Birds and Bats.

While these abilities point to a straightforward heavy-hitter, what really sets Galewind Moose apart from other green-mana stalwarts is its Flash ability. Thanks to Flash, this card can be cast at any time you would be able to cast an Instant spell.

Galewind Moose can throw a real wrench into opponents’ turns when it appears as a sudden blocker, destroying a powerful Creature that had an otherwise guaranteed shot at your life total.

If you keep the mana for Galewind Moose in reserve, you can play it after opponents have expended all of their own mana, preventing it from being removed before you have a chance to swing.

This card continues Bloomburrow’s hot streak of impactful Calamity Beast cards and shows that it isn’t just Legendary Creatures MTG players should be excited for when the set launches on August 2.