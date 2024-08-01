MTG Bloomburrow Commander caused price spike on card you’ve probably never heard of 

MTG’s Bloomburrow pre-con decks are a varied and enjoyable bunch, and the overlooked card Psychic Possession provides a huge boost to one particular Commander.

Group hug is an often undervalued playstyle in Magic: The Gathering. By relying more heavily on social gameplay than other, more direct archetypes, group hug players subtly control the direction of attacks through gifts and bribes, accumulating value until it’s time to push for an unexpected win.

Ms. Bumbleflower heads up the Peace Offering Bloomburrow Commander pre-con, which brings several tactical new options for group hug playstyles.

Ms. Bumbleflower’s abilities revolve around providing buffs and handing out card draw to opponents, and the second part is hugely benefitted by the card Psychic Possession.

From a starting price of $3.20 Psychic Possession has risen to an average of $8.20 at MTGGoldfish.

WotC Bloomburrow’s killer card draw combo

Psychic Possession forces you to skip your regular draw step, instead drawing a card whenever the enchanted player draws. This is a risky proposition that can see you losing out on valuable resources, but can be worth it if an opponent is reliably drawing several cards per turn

Ms. Bumbleflower is already a serious draw power engine all by herself, but she gets much better thanks to Psychic Possession. As you can choose which opponent will be on the receiving end of Ms. Bumbleflower’s draw effect, you can target the player Enchanted by Psychic Possession to draw a card every time Ms. Bumbleflower’s effect triggers.

To say that Psychic Possession is an underrated card is something of an understatement. The card has never been reprinted following its 2006 debut in the Dissension set, and its price has remained low in recent years.

Still, it goes to show that a creative combo can completely elevate a card’s fortunes, as Psychic Possession is quickly becoming sought after by Bloomburrow players eager to soup up their group hug decks and draw as many cards as possible.

