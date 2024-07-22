MTG Bloomburrow Calamity Beast Mythic levels the playing field in Commander

Beza, the Bounding Spring provides extra mana, life, board presence, and card draw for Magic: The Gathering players who are lagging behind.

MTG’s Bloomburrow spoiler season has been packed with reveals that are sure to please longtime players and draw new fans into the game.

Among the most exciting Bloomburrow reveals have been the Calamity Beasts. These colossal Elemental avatars have brought ruin to the woodland world of Bloomburrow, but some are not as destructive as their kin.

Beza, the Bounding Spring forgoes the overwhelming force of Ygra, Eater of All, or the debilitating debuffs of Maha, It’s Feathers Night. Instead, it helps any white-mana player enlisting its aid to catch up to almost any lead an opponent has taken, no matter what resource advantage they maintain.

WotC MTG Bloomburrow: Beza, the Bounding Spring

Beza, the Bounding Spring is a 4/5 Elemental Elk Creature, packing less combat power at 4/5 than some of Bloomburrow’s other Calamity Beasts. However, the card’s 2WW cost helps to make up for this, as does its bevy of useful abilities.

No matter which resources you might be running behind on, Beza can help you catch up to opponents who might otherwise have steamrolled ahead towards the win.

When Beza enters the battlefield, you create a Treasure token if any opponent controls more Lands than you. You also gain 4 life if any opponent’s life total is higher than yours.

The abilities don’t stop there, as the card also creates 2 1/1 Creature tokens if any opponent controls more Creatures than you, and finally allows you to draw a card if any opponent has more cards in hand than you.

Not only do Beza’s abilities trigger when the Creature is cast, white mana’s easy access to blink abilities can allow you to trigger Beza’s ETB over and over. Pretty soon, no other player will be able to hold a commanding lead, as you build up your board presence, life total, hand size, and Treasure stockpile.

Beza will be a handy pick for Commander, fitting into a variety of white decks, as well as being a great pick in Bloomburrow draft when the set launches on August 2.